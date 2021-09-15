Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Damstra Holdings Limited's (ASX:DTC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Damstra Holdings Limited provides workplace management solutions to various industry segments in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. The AU$160m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$8.6m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Damstra Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Damstra Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$1.3m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 105% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Damstra Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 8.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

