Damyon Fisher to stand trial in Joplin slaying case

Jul. 8—Damyon Fisher waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he shot and killed Scotty Roller on March 18 during an argument over a vehicle Fisher had for sale.

The 40-year-old Joplin man was ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, with Judge Joseph Hensley setting his initial appearance in a trial division for July 25.

Fisher is accused of shooting Roller, 36, of Neosho, in the back outside the defendant's home on East Vandalia Street in Joplin.

Police say Fisher's father had brought Roller there to discuss the purchase of a vehicle from his son. Negotiations between the two men turned into an argument resulting in the slaying.

The father, Eddie Fisher, is accused of assisting his son in trying to cover up the crime by transporting Roller's body to the father's property near Seneca and dropping it down a well. The two then dumped three loads of rock and dirt down the well to cover the body and planted some flowers at the top, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The father is charged with tampering with physical evidence in a murder case in both Jasper County and Newton County as well as abandonment of a corpse and other felony counts stemming from an investigation by Newton County sheriff's deputies that led to recovery of the body April 25.