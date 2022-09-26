Dan Crenshaw escalates his feud with the GOP's far right, calling them dishonest: 'It's just fire and brimstone all of the time'

The feud between GOP lawmakers Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene has been especially heated. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Dan Crenshaw lashed out again at the GOP's far-right wing, saying he was "sick" of their rhetoric.

"They don't write any actual legislation, they won't negotiate anything," said the Texas lawmaker.

He also rebuked his far-right GOP colleagues for "engaging in rank dishonesty and conspiracy."

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw has escalated his long-standing feud with the far-right wing of his party, calling them out for their "rank dishonesty and conspiracy."

During an interview at The Texas Tribune Festival on Friday, Crenshaw hit out at the "woke right" and the "alt-right" — highlighting, in particular, those who support conspiracy theory movements like QAnon.

Crenshaw also criticized those who "wear a jersey and just scream at the other side."

"They remind me of the far left more than anything," he said.

Crenshaw stopped short of naming lawmakers but rebuked these far-right individuals for capitalizing on "manufactured divisions."

"If the first words out of their mouths are 'RINO' and 'establishment,' and 'globalist,' you can rest assured they are not very thoughtful, and they are probably about to lie to you," he said. "I mean, really, I'm just sick of it."

Crenshaw also rebuked these far-right lawmakers for being "incentivized by extra clicks" on social media and "engaging in rank dishonesty and conspiracy" to get attention.

"They don't write any actual legislation, they won't negotiate anything," Crenshaw said. "It's just fire and brimstone all of the time."

"We're so engrossed in 'The Jerry Springer Show' and the Kardashian drama that, like, we want it in our politics too, now," he quipped.

Crenshaw has made his stance regarding the Freedom Caucus — the GOP's far-right wing, which includes Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert — clear. In December, he called its members "grifters" and "performance artists."

"Performance artists are the ones who get all of the attention, the ones you think are more conservative because they know how to say slogans real well. They know how to recite the lines that they know our voters want to hear," Crenshaw said at the time.

The feud between Crenshaw and Greene has been especially heated.

In January, he got into a spat with her over COVID-19 testing, saying she "might be a Democrat — or just an idiot." He also tangled with her on social media over his stance on the Ukraine war and accused Greene of being a Russian propagandist.

In August, he ripped into Greene and his Republican colleagues for suggesting that the FBI should be defunded over its raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"I'm impressed Democrats finally got us to say, 'Defund the FBI,'" the Texas lawmaker told Axios. "That makes you look unserious, when you start talking like that."

