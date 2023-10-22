Dan Enos fired as Arkansas' offensive coordinator; WR coach Kenny Guiton will be the play-caller

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to slips past Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman fired first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Sunday, a day after the Razorbacks managed just one field goal in a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will be the play-caller the rest of the season. The Razorbacks (2-6) have lost six straight games.

Pittman hired Enos away from Maryland in the offseason after Kendal Briles left the Razorbacks for the coordinator's job at TCU.

An offense that averaged 471 yards and 32.5 points per game under Briles last season has struggled in 2023. The offense ranks last in the Southeastern Conference and has been held under 300 yards in three straight games.

The Razorbacks hit bottom Saturday, managing just 200 yards against a defense that had allowed over 400 to four other FBS opponents. The game marked the first time since 2019 that Arkansas scored fewer than 10 points against an opponent other than Georgia or Alabama.

The Razorbacks have an open date this week. They play at Florida on Nov. 4 and finish with three straight home games.

