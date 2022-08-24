Dan Goldman declares victory while Yuh-Line Niou refuses to concede in NY congressional race

NEW YORK — Dan Goldman, the Trump impeachment lawyer who flooded the Democratic race for New York’s 10th Congressional District with his own cash, declared victory in the contest Tuesday night — but the primary remained too close to call with a swath of votes outstanding.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, a progressive, was down less than 2 percentage points shortly before 11 p.m. Eastern time. She did not concede, even as Goldman staked his claim to victory.

“It is quite clear from the results that have come in that we have won,” Goldman asserted at his Election Night party in Soho. “I want to say a deep and heartfelt thank-you to the other candidates in this race.”

Goldman, 46, presented himself as a guardian of American democracy on his path to the cusp of victory in the newly drawn district, which spans from the West Village in Manhattan to Bensonhurst in Brooklyn.

But he faced intense fire from Niou, suburban Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, who painted him as a moderate attempting to buy the race.

Jones and Rivera trailed further behind Niou.

