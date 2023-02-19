Dan Loeb Says CPI, Jobs May Have Exaggerated Economic Strength
(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb said consumer prices and jobs data seem to have exaggerated the US economy’s strength.
The billionaire leader of New York-based Third Point said in a series of tweets that there are signs of a slowdown.
“I say this all with caution and await some confirmation next week on the jobs front,” said Loeb, who wrote a thread on Twitter in response to comments by Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker.
