Dan Markel murder: Charlie Adelson transferred from Leon County jail to state prison system

Charlie Adelson, who was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the 2014 murder of Dan Markel, has been transferred to the Department of Corrections' Northwest Florida Reception Center in Chipley. From there, he will be assigned a state prison to serve his sentence.

Charlie Adelson, who was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel in Tallahassee, has been transferred from the Leon County Detention Facility to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Adelson is incarcerated for now at the Northwest Florida Reception Center in Chipley, which receives male inmates from county jails in the region who have been sentenced to state prison.

The reception center, for men only, is among several in Florida that processes new state inmates. Once they arrive, they are fingerprinted, photographed, given haircuts and a medical evaluation. After a short period of time, they are typically transferred to another prison closer to their hometown.

Adelson, 47, a once-successful Fort Lauderdale periodontist, was found guilty in Markel's murder on Nov. 6 after an eight-day trial at the Leon County Courthouse. Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett sentenced him to life in prison for first-degree murder and 30 years to run consecutively for conspiracy and solicitation.

Donna Adelson reacts to statements made about her treatment at the Leon County Jail by LSCO Chief Norman Mack during a motion hearing on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

He was the fourth person convicted in the July 18, 2014, fatal shooting of Markel in the garage of his Trescott Drive home. His mother, Donna Adelson, was arrested a week later on murder charges as she and her husband tried to board a one-way flight to Vietnam out of Miami International Airport.

Markel, then 41 and the father of two sons, was the victim of a murder-for-hire plot that unfolded amid ongoing court battles between him and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, Charlie's younger sister and Donna's daughter.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Charlie Adelson transferred from Leon County jail to state prison system