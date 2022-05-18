Dan Markel murder: Day 1 of Katherine Magbanua retrial | Live video, updates of opening arguments

GAVEL-TO-GAVEL COVERAGE: The Tallahassee Democrat will livestream each day of the trial of Katherine Magbanua from the courthouse in Tallahassee. Watch on Tallahassee.com and on the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook page. For best viewing experience: Download the Tallahassee Democrat app to watch and receive text alerts on when to watch – from opening arguments to the verdict. If you are having trouble seeing the livestream, click here.

Katherine Magbanua faces a jury again in the murder of acclaimed Florida State law professor Dan Markel.

In the retrial that starts today, Magbanua faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in connection with Markel’s broad-daylight shooting in July 2014.

She is suspected of being the conduit between the hitmen and Markel’s former in-laws who have been implicated as the masterminds and financiers of what investigators say was a murder for hire.

Setting up the case: 'Prosecutorial desperation' or nefarious nexus? Two takes on Katherine Magbanua's retrial

Revisiting the first trial: Everything we learned each day in court at the Dan Markel murder trial

The latest in the case: Charlie Adelson arrested: Latest twist in the 2014 murder-for-hire case of FSU professor Dan Markel

What follows is a regularly updated reporter's notebook account of the day's proceedings from Karl Etters, who has covered all the twists in the case for the last seven years.

9 a.m. |What to expect from the trial as opening arguments begin

Prosecutors are set to lay out their case against Magbanua this morning. Court begins at 8:30 a.m. with opening statements likely to begin around 9.

Her Miami attorneys will follow prosecutors. They have maintained Magbanua's innocence since her arrest in 2016 and throughout her first trial in 2019.

In a recent interview, they said they believe Markel's murder wasn't through their client, but connected to a spat between the father of her children and convicted gunman Sigfredo Garcia and Markel's former brother-in-law Charlie Adelson.

Story continues

It is still unclear whether Magbanua will take the stand in her own defense. In 2019, she testified on her own behalf, denying any involvement and pointing the finger at Adelson.

Prosecutors’ case has changed since Magbanua’s last trial. Some of the faces on the stand could.

Jurors will hear for the first time from Garcia, who was convicted of Markel’s murder alongside Magbanua in their 2019 joint trial.

Garcia, at one point a small-time criminal from the Miami area, is likely to detail renting a Toyota Prius with is childhood friend Luis Rivera to drive to Tallahassee to murder Markel.

But what is unclear is what he may divulge about Magbanua’s involvement. Prosecutors say she hired Garcia to shoot Markel at the behest of the law professor’s former brother-in-law, Charlie Adelson.

Garcia is serving a life sentence.

More: Dan Markel murder: Sigfredo Garcia vows appeal in letter to Katherine Magbanua on eve of sentence

Rivera, a leader in the North Miami tribe of the Latin Kings gang, is a cooperating state witness and is expected to again testify during this trial. In exchange for his cooperation, he was sentenced to 12 years for second-degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors that led to Magbanua’s arrest in 2016.

In 2019, he described tailing Markel with Garcia. They stalked him as he dropped his kids off at Creative Preschool, went to Premier gym and drove back to his home on Trescott Drive.

He said he didn’t know the two were coming to Tallahassee for a murder until they were in the car, instead believing it was a robbery.

He told jurors then Magbanua was also involved.

“He said we were going to kill the man for some kids,” Rivera said. “For a lady because the lady wanted her kids back. “It was all Katie.”

Her attorneys are likely to grill Rivera about inconsistencies in his statements to law enforcement about the plot. They say he is unreliable, has made statements that resemble ones already publicly known and has told investigators what they wanted to hear not the truth.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Katherine Magbanua trial: Opening arguments in Dan Markel murder case