Dan Markel murder: Luis Rivera returns to the stand on retrial Day 3| Live updates, video

Katherine Magbanua faces a jury again in the murder of acclaimed Florida State law professor Dan Markel.

In the retrial that began on May 18, Magbanua faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in connection with Markel’s broad-daylight shooting in July 2014.

She is suspected of being the conduit between the hitmen and Markel’s former in-laws who have been implicated as the masterminds and financiers of what investigators say was a murder for hire.

8:30 a.m. | Luis Rivera returns to the stand

Luis Rivera, a convicted gang member who pleaded guilty to his role in Dan Markel's murder, will face more intense questioning from Katherine Magbanua’s attorneys this morning.

Chris DeCoste left off Thursday questioning Rivera about inconsistencies in the 11 times he’s spoken in court or to investigators and what motive he may have to wrongfully accuse his client.

Prosecutors say Rivera’s statements are key to proving Magbanua’s involvement in the murder-for-hire plot.

Luis Rivera, a leader in the North Miami tribe of the Latin Kings gang and a state witness, is sworn into the trial of Katherine Magbanua for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

They point to Rivera’s testimony in which he said he heard Magbanua and Dan Markel gunman Sigfredo Garcia discussing the murder while the two men drove from Tallahassee after killing him. He says he was paid in stapled $100 bills delivered by Magbanua the day afterwards.

Rivera told jurors he learned from Garcia they were travelling to Tallahassee to commit a murder after they were about halfway to town from Miami.

But DeCoste has pointed to times he's said otherwise.

Thursday, he played an Oct. 2016 interview with investigators in which Rivera said he and Garcia discussed the murder at his house before leaving Miami.

DeCoste also contends Rivera already had the names and basic information about investigator’s theory of the murder from court records he reviewed when he was arrested months before Magbanua was arrested.

Rivera is a cooperating witness who took a plea agreement in which he received a 19-year sentence to run concurrent with a federal prison sentence in another case for pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Luis Rivera, a leader in the North Miami tribe of the Latin Kings gang and a state witness, receives help adjusting his chair as he prepares to testify in the trial of Katherine Magbanua for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

“You had to advance their theory to get time off. You agreed to government facts,” DeCoste said.

Rivera agreed.

Later, he questioned whether Rivera knew just enough about phone calls in the hours after Markel was murdered to implicate Magbanua.

“You didn’t have to make all this up, all the communication; you just had to pepper in some small details so you could get the deal,” DeCoste said. “That's why your story doesn’t fit the evidence. Because you made it up to fit the details. Garcia came to you to commit this murder, but he didn’t mention Katie.”

He pressed Rivera, a former Latin Kings gang leader, about how he was hired to participate in the murder and whether he was mad enough about a blunder by Garcia, which allowed prosecutors to zero in on the suspects, to give prosecutors Magbanua.

Rivera earlier testified that cooperating with police was the number one violation in the gang he was in. Doing so meant the crosshairs were on you and your family.

“He wronged you by getting you caught and you were able to justify taking him down and his family,” DeCoste said. “That’s the code you live by.”

“Yes sir,” Rivera replied.

Still, Rivera insisted time and time again insisted he was telling the truth.

"Katie been involved the whole time, dog," he said. "She's guilty just like all three of us."

