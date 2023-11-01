Dan Markel murder: Secret FBI recording at center of Charlie Adelson trial on Day 5 | LIVE

The trial of South Florida dentist Charlie Adelson, who is accused of orchestrating the 2014 murder-for-hire killing of law professor Dan Markel, enters its fifth day of testimony today.

Pat Sanford, a veteran FBI special agent who worked closely in the investigation of Adelson, his family and the three people already convicted in the murder plot, will return to the stand when court resumes in the morning.

On Tuesday, Sanford testified about "the bump" operation in April 2016, in which an undercover agent posing as a Latin Kings gang member and blackmailer approached Donna Harvey outside her Miami condo. That set off a flurry of communications between suspects, whose phone calls were being monitored.

It also prompted a meeting the next day at the Dolce Vita restaurant in Miami where Adelson and his former girlfriend, Katie Magbanua, met to discuss what had happened and how to handle the "blackmailer." Magbanua and the two hit men, Sigfredo Garcia, her common law husband, and Luis Rivera, have already been convicted in Markel's murder.

Scroll on for live updates from the courtroom.

Chronicling the case:

GAVEL-TO-GAVEL COVERAGE:

The Tallahassee Democrat will livestream each day of the trial of Charlie Adelson from the courthouse in Tallahassee. Watch on Tallahassee.com and the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook and YouTube pages. For best viewing experience: Download the Tallahassee Democrat app to watch and receive text alerts on when to watch – from opening arguments to the verdict.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Watch Live: Charlie Adelson trial Day 5 for the murder of Dan Markel