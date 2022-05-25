Dan Markel murder: State likely to rest on Day 6 of Magbanua retrial | Livestream, updates

Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
·2 min read

GAVEL-TO-GAVEL COVERAGE: The Tallahassee Democrat will livestream each day of the trial of Katherine Magbanua from the courthouse in Tallahassee. Watch on Tallahassee.com and on our Facebook page. For best viewing experience, download the Tallahassee Democrat app to watch and receive text alerts on when to watch – from opening arguments to the verdict. If you are having trouble seeing the livestream, click here.

Katherine Magbanua faces a jury again in the murder of acclaimed Florida State law professor Dan Markel.

In the retrial in which testimony began on May 18, Magbanua faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in connection with Markel’s broad-daylight shooting in July 2014.

She is suspected of being the conduit between the hitmen and the family of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, primarily her brother and mother Charlie and Donna Adelson, who have been implicated as the masterminds and financiers of what investigators say was a murder for hire. Charlie Adelson was charged last month.

Magbanua trial Day 5: Dan Markel murder: FBI wiretaps, what's left unsaid take center stage on Day 5 | recap

Day 4: Dan Markel murder: Cell phone, money trail in Magbanua retrial spotlight on Day 4 | recap

'Necessary evil': Credibility at core as Luis Rivera connects dots in Dan Markel murder

What follows is a regularly updated reporter's notebook account of the day's proceedings from Karl Etters, who has covered all the twists in the case for the last seven years. Follow him on Twitter here.

8:30 a.m. | Jurors start the day with undercover Dulce Vida tape

Jurors will start their morning with testimony from FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford about the Dulce Vida tape, a secretly recorded conversation between Charlie Adelson and Magbanua at a Miami restaurant by the same name.

Prosecutors are likely to rest their case by today after Magbanua's defense team cross examines Sanford. Defense attorneys signaled they have roughly 10 hours of testimony to present to jurors, including possibly calling Magbanua herself.

Read the transcript: Watch the video and hear the conversation that prompted charges against Charlie Adelson

It’s possible closing arguments in the case could happen Friday with jurors being sent home for the three-day holiday weekend to return Tuesday to begin deliberations.

The hour-long recording they will hear this morning was recently enhanced, an improvement which led to Charlie Adelson’s arrest last month.

Prosecutors say it clearly depicts he and Magbanua discussing the homicide.

During the conversation, Charlie Adelson told Magbanua that the man who intercepted his mom was a blackmailer.

Rather than going to the cops, Adelson suggested, she should get Garcia, who is the father of Magbanua’s children, to kill the man, according to prosecutors' interpretation of the conversation. Adelson said he’d be willing to pay “whatever it takes” to get rid of the blackmailer.

Prosecutors in their opening argument said after Adelson gave her “very precise instructions” on dealing with the blackmailer, Magbanua’s words are largely inaudible on the secret recording.

Magbanua defense attorney Tara Kawass said the secret video amounts to nothing against their client and “leaves you with more of a question mark than answers.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Dan Markel murder: Katherine Magbanua trial Day 6 livestream, updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "48 Hours" show schedule

    True crime. Social justice. Impact. To miss it would be a crime.

  • Dan Markel murder: FBI wiretaps, what's left unsaid take center stage on Day 5 | recap

    Prosecutors are wading through their final few witnesses, but they’re expected to be the hardest hitting evidence the state says points to Magbanua.

  • Park Ridge firefighter 1 of 5 injured in apartment building blaze

    Some people were trapped on the top floor.

  • 1960 Jaguar XK 150 Is A Vintage British Luxury Sports Car

    This incredible European cruiser is a great example of Britain's finest luxury brand.

  • Reebok launches new adaptive footwear line with Zappos

    Reebok's latest release embodies all three. The athletic brand has partnered with online shoe retailer Zappos to release brand new adaptive shoes for individuals with disabilities. In an Instagram post introducing the line, the company shared that the goal of its latest Fit to Fit collection was to provide functional products that don't compromise style or performance.

  • Biden to sign policing order on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd’s death

    President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Prosecutors won't seek retrial of man accused of murder that sent Edwin Chandler to prison

    The Commonwealth's Attorney Office said on Monday that based on all the history of the case, they would not seek retrial of the Percy Phillips case.

  • Migrants at U.S. border despair over asylum rule

    STORY: Migrants living in shelters and encampments on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border had new reason to despair after an American court extended a pandemic era-protocol allowing the U.S. to immediately deport almost all asylum-seekers.The White House said it would appeal the decision of a Louisiana judge that upended its plans to end the COVID-era health order, known as Title 42, blocking most asylum seekers and other migrants at the border with Mexico.Rosibel Hernandez is a migrant from Honduras, and spoke to Reuters in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico: "We were very hopeful because the (U.S.) government had promised on May 23, it would end the Title 42 restriction. We have been stranded because we didn't know what measures the US was going to take. This is a big blow for those who have been stranded here for a long time."U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, came into office in January 2021 promising to undo the hardline immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.But so far, he has struggled to keep campaign promises to change the system.Republicans seeking to win control of Congress in November have blasted his border policies as too lenient, pointing to record high migrant crossings, while some members of his own party have criticized him for failing to end Trump-era restrictions.Enrique Valenzuela is the coordinator of the population council of the Chihuahua state government, whose is among those in charge of handling migrants at the border."We know that the door for people who do not have a visa to enter the United States remains closed. People who come here hoping to enter (the United States) must wait for another time to be able to come forward to try to enter the United States."Last week's ruling provoked a rapid outcry: asylum seekers on Sunday marched toward the Tijuana-San Diego border in a demonstration against a border policy that has kept thousands from being able to request protection in the United States.While the White House appeals, the Department of Homeland Security said it would comply with the Louisiana court's order.

  • 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Texas elementary school shooting

    Police responded Tuesday afternoon to an active shooter at a Texas elementary school, according to the district.

  • Katy Perry Twinkles & Twirls in Studded Silver Dress With Metallic Heels for ‘American Idol’ Finale

    Katy Perry spun in a sparkly gown for the American Idol Season 20 finale.

  • Family grieves in aftermath of Texas school shooting

    STORY: Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.Authorities said the suspect acted alone.The confusion of the moment saw the accounts of the death toll vary until the state attorney general's office in an official statement put the tally of lives lost at 18 children and two adults, including the shooter. Judging from the grades of the students enrolled at the school, the children ranged in age from 7 to 10.The motive for the massacre was not immediately known.

  • Laura Dern, Sam Neill discuss 20-year age gap of their 'Jurassic Park' romance

    While "Jurassic Park" is universally thought of as a family-friendly film, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are questioning how "appropriate" their onscreen romance really was. "Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill," Dern, who played paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, chimed in. Neill joked about how the age difference of their characters in the blockbuster film "never occurred" to him until he read a magazine article about male actors who had female co-stars much younger than them.

  • Texas attorney general files preliminary injunction to block new DHS asylum rule

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an injunction against a new Biden Administration rule that would shift power to asylum officers more power to release migrants into the country.

  • Texas school shooter lived in Uvalde: What we know about gunman, motive and how weapons were obtained

    At least 18 children and as many as 3 adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, officials say. Here's what we know about gunman.

  • Army Sergeant Murders Wife With Girlfriend’s Help, Leaves Infant In Her Arms

    Karlyn Serane Ramirez wanted to make the world a better place and thought joining the Army was the best way to do that. Her greatest danger, however, was her relationship with another soldier. She grew up in Del Rio, Texas and came from a long line of military women. Both her mother and aunt had served and she followed in their path. “She went to college for a few years, got an associate’s degree, and then decided that the military would probably be a better fit for her,” sister Roxanna Ramirez

  • LeBron James, Sen. Ted Cruz respond to elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

    An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, the school district said in a statement on Twitter.

  • ‘How do you even sleep at night?’ Texas Sen. Ted Cruz faces backlash after Uvalde shooting

    Sen. Ted Cruz was ripped in angry and profanity-laced reactions to his social media post about the Uvalde shooting.

  • 'Drop it now! You will be shot': Portage sheriff's deputy warns before fatal shooting

    The deadly officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by state officials.

  • Man caught lifting weights after $730K disability payout now going to prison, feds say

    The man was caught traveling across the country, visiting the Grand Canyon and fishing 3-foot-long fish while he was supposed to be injured, prosecutors said.

  • What we know about the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting

    Texas authorities identified an 18-year-old man as the shooter at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.