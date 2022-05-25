Dan Markel murder: State likely to rest on Day 6 of Magbanua retrial | Livestream, updates

GAVEL-TO-GAVEL COVERAGE: The Tallahassee Democrat will livestream each day of the trial of Katherine Magbanua from the courthouse in Tallahassee. Watch on Tallahassee.com and on our Facebook page. For best viewing experience, download the Tallahassee Democrat app to watch and receive text alerts on when to watch – from opening arguments to the verdict. If you are having trouble seeing the livestream, click here.

Katherine Magbanua faces a jury again in the murder of acclaimed Florida State law professor Dan Markel.

In the retrial in which testimony began on May 18, Magbanua faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder in connection with Markel’s broad-daylight shooting in July 2014.

She is suspected of being the conduit between the hitmen and the family of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, primarily her brother and mother Charlie and Donna Adelson, who have been implicated as the masterminds and financiers of what investigators say was a murder for hire. Charlie Adelson was charged last month.

Magbanua trial Day 5: Dan Markel murder: FBI wiretaps, what's left unsaid take center stage on Day 5 | recap

Day 4: Dan Markel murder: Cell phone, money trail in Magbanua retrial spotlight on Day 4 | recap

'Necessary evil': Credibility at core as Luis Rivera connects dots in Dan Markel murder

What follows is a regularly updated reporter's notebook account of the day's proceedings from Karl Etters, who has covered all the twists in the case for the last seven years. Follow him on Twitter here.

8:30 a.m. | Jurors start the day with undercover Dulce Vida tape

Jurors will start their morning with testimony from FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford about the Dulce Vida tape, a secretly recorded conversation between Charlie Adelson and Magbanua at a Miami restaurant by the same name.

Prosecutors are likely to rest their case by today after Magbanua's defense team cross examines Sanford. Defense attorneys signaled they have roughly 10 hours of testimony to present to jurors, including possibly calling Magbanua herself.

Story continues

Read the transcript: Watch the video and hear the conversation that prompted charges against Charlie Adelson

It’s possible closing arguments in the case could happen Friday with jurors being sent home for the three-day holiday weekend to return Tuesday to begin deliberations.

The hour-long recording they will hear this morning was recently enhanced, an improvement which led to Charlie Adelson’s arrest last month.

Prosecutors say it clearly depicts he and Magbanua discussing the homicide.

During the conversation, Charlie Adelson told Magbanua that the man who intercepted his mom was a blackmailer.

Rather than going to the cops, Adelson suggested, she should get Garcia, who is the father of Magbanua’s children, to kill the man, according to prosecutors' interpretation of the conversation. Adelson said he’d be willing to pay “whatever it takes” to get rid of the blackmailer.

Prosecutors in their opening argument said after Adelson gave her “very precise instructions” on dealing with the blackmailer, Magbanua’s words are largely inaudible on the secret recording.

Magbanua defense attorney Tara Kawass said the secret video amounts to nothing against their client and “leaves you with more of a question mark than answers.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Dan Markel murder: Katherine Magbanua trial Day 6 livestream, updates