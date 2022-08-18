Dan Price, Gravity Payments CEO, announces resignation to fight ‘false accusations’

Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price announced in a tweet Wednesday that he is resigning from the company he founded.

Price rose to national fame in 2015 when he cut his own salary to boost his employees’ pay by nearly 50%.

In June, Price pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and reckless driving charges.

In that case, Price was accused of cornering a woman in his Tesla and trying to kiss her after they met for dinner in January.

“Today I resigned as CEO of Gravity Payments, the company I founded 18 years ago,” Price said in his statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “Tammi Kroll, our long-time chief operating officer, has been named the company’s new CEO. My No. 1 priority is for our employees to work for the best company in the world, but my presence has become a distraction here. I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me. I’m not going anywhere.”

