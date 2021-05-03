Dan Rodricks: Man had been incarcerated for nearly 65 of his 86 years. Why?

Dan Rodricks, The Baltimore Sun
·5 min read

At nearly 65 years, Arthur Biddle’s stint as a Maryland prison inmate must have been among the longest ever. It ended in February when he died, at age 86, in the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed his death but not its cause. (The department has since reported that a Roxbury inmate in his 80s died in February of COVID-19. The state did not identify the inmate.)

I first learned about the duration of Biddle’s incarceration a couple of years ago, and I’ve been curious to know why the state felt a need to keep him locked up for so long. He went to prison two weeks short of his 20th birthday, in 1954.

To give you a sense of how far back this goes, when Biddle went on trial, hanging was still Maryland’s capital punishment. Convicted killers were escorted at midnight to a high platform in a chamber of the old stone penitentiary in Baltimore, fitted with a noose and dropped through a trapdoor.

But his jury in Cecil County preferred that not happen to Arthur Biddle, a 19-year-old soldier who had just returned from the Korean War. “Guilty of Murder in the First Degree without Capital Punishment” was the verdict entered on the court docket in Elkton on March 30, 1954.

Five months earlier, while on leave from Fort Dix in New Jersey, Biddle had killed his uncle, Gilbert Cavender, with two blasts from a shotgun. It was the violent conclusion of a dispute over property in Elkton. Cavender and his wife had purchased the Main Street house that belonged to Biddle’s late grandmother, Anna Clay. Biddle had been raised in the house, and he claimed his grandmother had intended to leave it to him. But Anna Clay had died in 1949 without a will. The Elkton Bank handled her estate and sold the house to the Cavenders.

After shooting his uncle, Biddle walked to the old county jail and surrendered.

At trial, the issue was not his guilt but his state of mind. The defense claimed Biddle was “not in control of his mental faculties” at the time of the crime. A state psychiatrist, Dr. Jacob Morgenstern, said the soldier had obsessed about his uncle’s purchase of the house and suffered from “compulsion neurosis.”

A Cecil County judge, Floyd J. Kintner, sentenced Biddle to life in prison.

These facts were culled from newspaper accounts and from the 67-year-old court docket. I had never heard of Arthur Biddle until a couple of years ago when a researcher gave me a list of elderly inmates in Maryland prisons. At 85, Biddle was the second oldest on the list and the longest in custody.

When I first saw those numbers, I wondered why Biddle was still in prison, particularly because he had committed his only crime at a young age and because he had been sentenced with the possibility of one day being paroled.

Biddle’s death prompted me to push for answers.

As it turns out, his long stretch was not unbroken.

“In fact,” says Mark Vernarelli, spokesman for the corrections department, “Mr. Biddle was once paroled, committed new crimes and escaped twice.”

According to records, Biddle earned parole in 1974, after 20 years in prison. But two years later he pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property in Baltimore and that constituted a violation of the conditions of his release. He went back to prison to serve out his life sentence.

In 1977, he and another prisoner walked away from a minimum security prison camp on the Eastern Shore. Biddle and his fellow traveler told a Queen Anne’s County judge that they intended to buy booze from a local liquor store and bring it back to the prison. The judge was unimpressed with their stated intentions and found the men guilty of escape.

In 1980, Biddle again walked away from the camp, but this time he traveled to New York City and managed to find a job in a hotel. After police grabbed him and returned him to the Eastern Shore, he claimed in court to have fled camp because he felt threatened by inmates who wanted him to sell drugs. An account in The Star-Democrat described Biddle, who was then 46, as a “balding, long-haired convict.”

Biddle told Judge Donaldson C. Cole that he had become a Christian Science practitioner while in prison and hoped for early release to care for his mother. “I realize now that taking a human life, God didn’t mean man to do this,” Biddle said.

His two escapes resulted in another nine years added to Biddle’s sentence. His mother died in 1981.

According to Vernarelli, Biddle was due for another parole hearing in 1986, but postponed it and never asked for another. That suggests that he was resigned to prison life and had neither ambition nor optimism for release.

About a year and a half ago, I wrote to Biddle to see if he would speak with me during a prison visit. I did not hear back. Attempts to reach two people believed to be his kin have been unsuccessful.

I wondered in this column why the state would keep Arthur Biddle in prison into his 80s. Now we know. Biddle’s own actions and choices, early in life and in middle age, deprived him of the freedom and second chance that many other lifers work earnestly toward while serving time.

Would intense intervention, starting at 20, have better prepared him for release at 40? I don’t know, but I remain a believer in that. Prisons are for punishment. But, since they operate at taxpayer expense, we have a right to insist on more — that they produce better outcomes, better people. Those who do horrible things when they’re young should get a real shot at a second life before they grow too old, sick and despairing to care.

___

Recommended Stories

  • How Has This 1987 Buick GNX Remained Unsold Decades Later?

    This car has remained at the dealership all these years later.

  • European Stocks Track U.S. Futures Higher Amid Earnings Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities rose on Monday, as investors weighed robust earnings reports and a brightening economic outlook against the risks of rising inflation and higher taxes. The U.K. market is closed for a public holiday.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4% as of 10:35 a.m. CET, tracking gains in U.S. index futures and moving closer to historic highs reached last month. Consumer products and technology were among the biggest advancers, with Hermes International, L’Oreal SA and LVMH leading.Renewables dragged energy shares lower, after Citigroup Inc. said in a note that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA’s 2021 guidance was disappointing. Vestas Wind Systems A/S dropped by 3.4%.The Stoxx 600 Index has climbed more than 10% this year, buoyed by expectations of rapid economic recovery, as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress while fiscal and monetary policy across the region remains loose. With much of the positive news already priced into lofty valuations, momentum has stalled in the past weeks, even as European companies are delivering one of the best earnings seasons on record.“The ‘laissez-faire attitude of central bankers will not prevent long rates from rising,” Oddo strategist Sylvain Goyon wrote in a note on Monday. “This situation, current and past, is favorable to a reduction in the dispersion of expectations and therefore of a return of the preference for value.”S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% and those on the Nasdaq 100 were 0.3% higher.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistanceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vegas hitting jackpot as pandemic-weary visitors crowd back

    To Mike Anger in Midland, Michigan, a $100 round-trip airline flight and $260 for five nights at a Las Vegas hotel made it too easy to say yes. Las Vegas has been almost elbow-to-elbow lately with pandemic-weary tourists looking for excitement and entertainment, after casinos rose from 35% to 50% occupancy March 15 under state health guidelines. Capacity limits in Las Vegas casinos drop again Saturday — allowing 80% occupancy — while person-to-person distancing goes from 6 feet (1.8 meters) to 3 feet (0.9 meters).

  • Hospital bag checklist: Labor and delivery essentials for mothers, partners and baby

    Getting your hospital bag prepped, packed and organized ahead of time, can make the wonderful occasion easier --- saving time and making the birth experience seamless. While hospitals provide necessary items for labor and delivery, a packed "birth bag" gives an opportunity to bring along some "nice to have" items for the event. "Good Morning America" caught up with Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OBGYN at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and chief medical officer of Verywell Health to get some of her best recommendations.

  • Joe Biden's Granddaughter Wore a Young Joe T-Shirt to an Official Event

    You know the photo.

  • Crushing COVID-19 left California with scars as it starts to reopen

    California is reopening again as the state's coronavirus cases plummet. But critics say the "extreme measures" to fight the virus were too much.

  • A former Georgia deputy called beating a Black man a 'sweet stress relief' in an extremist group chat, the FBI says

    In a series of text messages obtained by the FBI, the former deputy Cody Richard Griggers spoke about making weapons and killing politicians.

  • Packers CEO acknowledges meeting Rodgers to discuss concerns

    Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions. Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. “This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote.

  • The Latest: Colo. governor extends statewide mask mandate

    Colorado’s governor has extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days, but loosened face covering requirements for groups who are vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House has been under intense pressure to join an effort to help waive patent rules for the vaccines so that poorer countries can begin to make their own generic versions.

  • Oregon GOP lawmaker charged with helping far-right protesters breach the state Capitol

    A few weeks before a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt or stop the formal tally of President Biden's electoral victory, a group of far-right protesters breached the Oregon Capitol in Salem. And State Rep. Mike Nearman (R) let them in, according to security footage obtained by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting in January. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson announced Friday that Nearman will face criminal charges for "unlawfully and knowingly" opening the door for rioters on Dec. 21 "with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another." The surveillance video shows that Nearman, one of the most conservative members of the Oregon Legislature, exited the Capitol through a side door near where the far-right group had gathered to protest COVID-19 safety measures as the House was in session. Two protesters rushed in and waved in fellow demonstrators, and Nearman "promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side," OPB reports. State and Salem police arrived and managed to push out the rioters, who tried to fight their way back in, eventually forcing back police with bear mace. "Oregon State Police and Salem police contained the raucous crowd, some of whom were armed with guns, to a vestibule of the Capitol and ultimately removed them from the building," The Oregonian reports. At least five people involved in the breach and property damage were arrested, and "at least three people who participated in the Salem protest went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol," OBP reports. After the video's release, Nearman was stripped of all committee assignments, relieved of his building pass, billed $2,700 for damages, and urged to resign by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D). Nearman, 57, has now been charged with two misdemeanors, for first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11, and if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, court documents show. Kotek and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith (D) repeated their calls for his resignation Friday. Republicans in the Legislature have mostly kept silent on Nearman's conduct, but House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in January that she will support the results of a criminal investigation. "State legislators are the voices of their community," Drazan told The Washington Post on Saturday. "They are not above the law." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • A Black man who was enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled.

    In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years for coercing John Christopher Smith into 100 hours a week of unpaid labor for five years.

  • Backlash after China Weibo post mocks India Covid crisis

    The post, by an account linked to the Chinese Communist Party, is deleted after sparking outrage.

  • The girl in the Kent State photo: She was only 14. Here’s how her life turned out

    In 1970, an image of a dead protester immediately became iconic. But what happened to the 14-year-old kneeling next to him?

  • Jessica Simpson says men were once told they would 'never be respected' if they dated her

    Jessica Simpson told "The Drew Barrymore Show" about past relationships, secret ex-boyfriends, and criticism over her body.

  • Celebrity chef Guy Fieri says Jeff Bezos didn't donate to his COVID-19 restaurant worker relief fund

    Guy Fieri's COVID-19 emergency relief fund raised more than $25 million for out-of-work food workers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • News outlets including the Washington Post have retracted or amended reports claiming the FBI warned Giuliani he was the target of a Russian influence operation

    It was reported that Giuliani was warned Putin's Russia was using him to spread falsehoods, but several outlets have now walked back the claim.

  • Beijing’s ‘Little Blue Men’ spread across South China Sea as Britain sends strike group

    As she picked up a camera lens to zoom in on two specks on the horizon that were racing across the South China Sea towards her boat, Philippine journalist Chiara Zambrano froze in shock. The wave-piercing hulls and distinctive blue camouflage of China’s Houbei Type 22 missile-armed fast attack crafts were clearly visible. “I thought ‘what the heck?’ There was no mistaking it,” she told The Telegraph. Ms Zambrano and her filming crew were aboard a Philippine fishing boat in early April to work on an investigation about the impact on the local population of China’s militarisation of the reefs, atolls and waters off the Philippines' coast. China is beefing up its presence in the strategic South China Sea, raising fears it is working to seize control of access to crucial global shipping routes in international waters.

  • Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona senator John McCain, calls pro-Trump ‘audit’ of 2020 results in her state ‘ludicrous’

    ‘Look, the election is over. Biden won,’ says critic of former president