Dan Rodricks: Mosby claim as an effective prosecutor a hard case to make as Baltimore violence continues | COMMENTARY

In March 2020 and again in December 2021, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby presented data to counter Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s red meat, made-for-Fox assertions that Baltimore’s incessant violent crime problem lay at her door. Mosby claimed a high conviction rate, about 90%, and she offered a chart showing the conviction rate for violent crimes had been steady at 89% or higher for at least a decade.

Of course, while the conviction rate might have been consistent over that time, the amount of shooting and killing was anything but.

In 2010, Patricia Jessamy’s final year as state’s attorney, there were 224 homicides in the city. Over the next four years, while Gregg Bernstein was the city’s top prosecutor, Baltimore averaged 215 homicides annually. Mosby defeated Bernstein in the 2014 Democratic primary, became state’s attorney in 2015, and the homicide rate has been horrendous ever since, averaging 333 murders a year through 2021. There are already in 2022 more shootings (123 as of Thursday morning) and homicides (61) than at this time last year.

As Mosby’s first term came to a close in 2018, a Baltimore Sun analysis found that, in fact, her office had recorded a lower conviction rate than Bernstein’s had: 92% compared to Bernsteins 95%, which was achieved during the city’s least violent four-year span since the 1980s. Significantly, Bernstein’s staff also dropped fewer cases — 27%, compared to 38% for Mosby’s staff in her first term. In addition, a study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health showed that, in Mosby’s first term, only 40% of cases involving illegal guns resulted in convictions, guilty pleas or a defendant being placed on probation.

Conviction rates over time might look similar, but, significantly, the rates do not include cases the state’s attorney declines to prosecute. (That’s a standard, arguably a biased one, set by the Association for Prosecuting Attorneys; only cases actually adjudicated are considered.)

A lot of what goes on in criminal justice — why cases are dropped, for instance — has never been easily found on the public record, and the Hopkins researchers noted that frustration in their report.

Page Croyder, who spent 21 years as a city prosecutor before leaving the state’s attorney’s office in 2008, keeps an eye on Baltimore criminal justice. Concerned about the continuing violence, she examined 429 felony cases from Baltimore Circuit Court dockets last August and September. She found that prosecutors dropped 116 cases in that period. Nearly half of them involved acts of violence.

In Croyder’s analysis, she counted the decision to drop cases against the state’s conviction rate. So, for the period she examined, the rate was only 72%. She found that all but 11 cases ended in plea bargains. (Of the 11 cases that went to trial, prosecutors secured eight convictions.)

When Croyder drilled deeper, she discovered a particularly disturbing case — a convicted felon who, in a plea agreement with the state, received just five years in prison for a home invasion, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. She also found that the prosecutor in the home invasion case had dropped charges against a defendant in a stabbing, two defendants accused of being felons with firearms and a fourth defendant in an attempted murder case.

Why were the cases dropped? It’s never obvious from the record, and over the years I have found that, once you ask, the reasons run the gamut — from inadequate police work to reluctant witnesses to inexperienced prosecutors. In a case that I followed closely, Mosby’s staff dropped gun charges against a repeat violent offender because police and prosecutors in Baltimore County had a stronger case against him in a 2018 attempted murder. (The defendant pleaded guilty to charges in Towson and is now in prison.)

When Croyder looked at more than 300 plea bargains in the city last August and September, she found that 70% of defendants walked out of court the same day as their plea, meaning they received either no time in prison or credit for the time they had served since arrest. Croyder looked at punishment for the rest and found, on average, that drug dealers arrested with guns received 4.5 years in prison, while defendants who used a gun in an assault, robbery or carjacking received 4.3 years. The average sentence for attempted murder was 12.5 years and for murder it was 18.2 years.

Croyder’s conclusion as a former prosecutor: “Baltimore prosecutors, working in a city rife with violent crime, are extremely lenient.”

I don’t know that I would agree on “extremely” just yet, but I appreciate the perspective Croyder’s data dive provides.

It’s certainly a more informed view than that of Hogan, who went on Fox News Sunday in December and said, “We have a prosecutor in Baltimore City that refuses to prosecute violent criminals.”

That’s obviously not true. But, at the same time, if Mosby was as effective as her predecessors, would Baltimore be in its eighth year of horrible violence? Voters could have the chance to answer that question in June, assuming Mosby files to run again by the March 22 deadline.

Ivan Bates, an attorney running for state’s attorney in the Democratic primary, released his prosecution plan last week. Among his proposals is the creation of an interactive map so Baltimoreans can track gun crimes that occur in their neighborhoods and see the outcome of cases. Bates also promises CaseState, “to track cases and identify why charges are dropped.” Extremely good idea.