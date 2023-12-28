Dan Rodricks: No, sir, the disagreement over Harborplace is not generational | STAFF COMMENTARY

Dec. 28—By Dan Rodricks — drodricks@baltsun.com

December 28, 2023 at 8:50 a.m.

Nobody asked me, but the vice chair of the Baltimore Planning Commission should probably refrain from the specious argument that the debate over proposed apartment towers on Harborplace represents some sort of generational divide.

"It seems like a lot of older folks remember the old Harborplace and are resistant to new ideas," said Eric Stephenson. "At the same time, a lot of younger folks have only seen Harborplace in its current state of disrepair and are really anxious for something new that we all deserve."

What baloney — as if "older folks" object to MCB Real Estate's plan because it's "new" and not because it represents dense private development on a waterfront public park. In other remarks, Stephenson accused "older folks" who oppose the plan of "clinging to memories" while depriving younger Baltimoreans of the thrilling wonders of the MCB plan. For the record, it's safe to say that a majority of Baltimoreans of all ages are eager — a better word than "anxious" — to see something happen at long-mismanaged Harborplace, starting with its demolition. But "eager" does not mean desperate, willing to accept everything a developer wants. Of course, the planning commission unanimously approved everything the developer wants. Good thing Baltimore voters, young and old, will have a say in how the land is used come November, when proposed amendments to the city's charter involving zoning and height restrictions will be on the ballot.

One more thing about the Harborplace makeover: We're being told that the $400 million in public funds needed for MCB's plan will come from the federal government and the state of Maryland, not from the city. I'll pause the column here for a moment of derisive laughter.

(Derisive laughter)

Nobody asked me, but if the Baltimore Department of Public Works wants to avoid stupid mistakes on its annual calendar, I know a saloon full of former newspaper reporters and editors who would take a proof-reading gig for a flat fee. These people know that neither September nor November have 31 days, and they likely would have noticed that the 2024 DPW calendar skips Oct. 22 and leaves Halloween blank. Also, did DPW mean to limit all street-sweeping to the "odd side only" in the new year? Taxpayers on the even side are going to feel shunned. Good thing I maintained tradition and picked up my new calendar at Tochterman's Fishing Tackle. That store has operated continuously in Fells Point since 1916, but, as far as I know, never on Sept. 31, and I'm guessing they were closed every Nov. 31, too. I'll pause the column here for a moment of mild laughter.

(Mild laughter)

Nobody asked me, but, after Monday night's amazing win over the 49ers, the Ravens should welcome being listed as underdogs in every game they play.

One more thing: My colleague on the sports page, Mike Preston, is absolutely correct about the current team evoking memories of the 2000 Ravens who won Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa. They did not have an MVP-quality quarterback like Lamar Jackson, but they had sufficient talent, a big-play defense, toughness and heart, "a nearly unbeatable combination," as Mike wrote earlier this week. I think the bumper sticker should read: "Baltimore Ravens 2023: True Grit." I'll pause here for a moment of nodding in agreement.

(Nodding in agreement)

Nobody asked me, but Maryland's secretary of state should use her sole discretion, under state law, to bar the insurrectionist Donald Trump from appearing on our ballots next November. The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump, and Maryland should join the legal movement to keep the former president from running for any office ever again, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress to stop the certification of the 2020 election results is clear, and the Constitution clearly prohibits such a person from holding "any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state." It sounds like a radical idea, but it's in the Constitution. You could Google it. You could also search, for further edification, anything written on the subject by Sherrilyn Ifill, the former University of Maryland law professor and brilliant civil rights scholar who will head the 14th Amendment Center for Law & Democracy at Howard University School of Law. I'll pause here while you Google and bookmark it.

(Break for Google search)

Nobody asked me, but Google ought to be required by federal law to have a 24/7 customer response system with a phone number and live human beings to answer questions and solve problems about Google products and services. It's a trillion-dollar company; it can afford to do this. And no, not every Google problem has a solution already explained online.

(I'd offer another pause in the column but we're running out of time and space.)

Nobody asked me, but, judging only by two problems that caused the most public consternation in recent years — squeegees and homicides — Mayor Brandon Scott should be pleased with trends. So should voters. Complaints about boys and young men with squeegees at busy intersections are down significantly, and Baltimore will end 2023 with fewer than 300 homicides for the first time since 2014. Unless Scott suffers from Biden Syndrome (succeeding on multiple fronts, but getting no credit for it) he should win a second term.

Nobody asked me, but, while I've sampled a lot of good, locally roasted coffee in and around Baltimore, one of the best brews came recently from Cafe Los Suenos in Remington. Ask for the dark roast from the Rojas Farm in Antioquia, Columbia. Delicious and memorable.

