Dan Rodricks: From the shady tree of fraud comes lots of bruised fruit. | COMMENTARY

I shook a tree and lots of bruised fruit fell out. My two recent columns about the failure of banks to protect an elderly woman’s retirement savings from fraud and theft — and not a small amount, but $175,000 — prompted others similarly ripped off to contact me with their horror stories.

First, let me get the official outrage out of the way.

Comptroller Peter Franchot told me what he told everyone at last Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting — he’s appalled that PNC Bank and JPMorgan Chase both missed opportunities to stop the theft from the checking account of 87-year-old Eileen Bratcher of Finksburg.

Someone apparently stole a signed blank check from Mrs. Bratcher, made it out to a Chinese technology company for “home renovations” and managed to get the money deposited in a Chase bank in New York City. The money was withdrawn a short time later.

The loss, described by her attorney as “substantial and tragic,” forced Mrs. Bratcher to leave her residence in an assisted living center and move in with a relative in Reisterstown. Her family believes Mrs. Bratcher’s bank, PNC, is at fault because it failed to take simple precautions to deter the theft.

Franchot agrees. (He’s running for governor and tends to grandstand on issues, but combating elder fraud has been a cause of his for some years now.) “I will be speaking with the … two major, multibillion-dollar, international banks that cashed this obviously fraudulent $175,000 check,” he said. “I hope these banks are responsive and do the right thing and reimburse [Mrs. Bratcher]. I think the banks can certainly find something in their insurance policies to fix this issue.”

Franchot said banks should have security systems in place that detect suspicious activity. He’s amazed that neither Chase nor PNC appear to have hit a pause button when someone in New York presented a sketchy check from Maryland for $175,000.

I heard a similar complaint from a North Baltimore couple, who asked to remain anonymous, about the theft of $39,200 from their checking account last year.

In this case, the victims suspect that someone stole four mailed checks from the mailbox in their neighborhood and used the routing and account numbers to get a cashier’s check from a branch of their bank, Bank of America, in California. The thief used a bogus driver’s license for identification. It all happened relatively quickly, the couple told me, and they were shocked the transaction did not raise red flags immediately with their bank.

“It’s hard to explain to someone that it hasn’t happened to, but this was one of the most stressful things I have ever experienced,” the wife told me. “I have hundreds of hours invested in doing all the things you are supposed to do when you are a victim of identity theft.”

While the bank eventually restored their money, the couple remains wary of the U.S. Postal Service. They won’t use the street boxes again. Instead of a 58-cent stamp, they just spent $9 to have FedEx deliver a check to an address in Ohio.

I’ve not been a victim so it’s not for me to call that an overreaction. However, if you want to mail a check or gift card and feel safer about it, walk it into a post office and slip it into a mail slot in the lobby.

It’s not a new problem. Thieves have been fishing envelopes out of mailboxes for several years, using string and shoe laces attached to adhesive pest traps to harvest bill payments and other financial documents. It’s why the USPS retrofitted thousands of mailboxes with narrower slots.

Last week, in Montgomery County, police warned citizens not to use street mailboxes in the Silver Spring and Bethesda areas after a news report about checks being stolen and used by crooks to get thousands of dollars from personal accounts.

I asked if mail theft had increased around Baltimore — it has just about everywhere else in the country — but the regional office of the USPS did not respond to my question.

Just last week, however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore reported a criminal case of the worst kind for those of us who adore and trust the Postal Service and the carriers who work long, hard hours delivering mail to our homes.

A former letter carrier in Baltimore, 25-year-old Johnson Ogunlana, received a six-year federal prison sentence for stealing checks from the mail, opening phony bank accounts and depositing stolen checks into them. Ogunlana and his co-conspirators then withdrew the money from the accounts and bought stuff, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Their scheme also involved stolen credit and debit cards. It went on for nearly three years. Prosecutors say the schemers got $565,000 in stolen checks from two businesses. Ogunlana was ordered to pay $232,588 in restitution.

Stolen checks obviously cause big headaches, but, when it comes specifically to crimes against elderly parents, phone calls from con artists can lead to financial losses, too.

“Fraudsters were calling my parents and pretending to be bank employees asking about account numbers,” George Crisan, a reader in Anne Arundel County, told me. “They manufactured their own checks with my parents’ account number and routing number.” Fortunately, the son caught the scheme while the losses were in the hundreds, not thousands. And the bank refunded their money. It was Riggs Bank, later acquired by PNC — Mrs. Bratcher’s bank.