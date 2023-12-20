Dan Rodricks: Stop dumping, start hiking: a plan to improve Baltimore's Leakin Park | STAFF COMMENTARY

Dec. 19—By Dan Rodricks — drodricks@baltsun.com

People did rotten things, real and mythical, in the vast Leakin woodlands of West Baltimore. It's an old story, going back decades, and the stuff of local legend: Leakin Park, where killers dump their victims or bury their bodies.

It's by now a municipal cliche.

A few years ago, when I heard of a witness in a murder case claiming to have been "taken to Leakin Park" and ordered by the primary suspect's gun-wielding brothers to change his story or else, the tale struck me as trite. I had heard Leakin Park invoked in a criminal context, or just for laughs, too many times.

Of course, there was the real possibility of truth in the witness' tale of intimidation, and the location might have been just as he claimed. But it sounded hackneyed.

Anyway, it's long past time for Baltimoreans to stop thinking of Leakin Park as a negative, rather than one of the greatest positives of urban life. It is one of the largest urban woodland parks on the East Coast; the tree canopy is dense and stunning, and there are plenty of trails. Nearly 20 city neighborhoods would benefit from improvements to the nearby park.

People who love Leakin — and the contiguous Gwynns Falls Park, totaling more than 1,200 acres — say the dark reputation has been exaggerated. The Sun years ago reported that, while the park might be considered the city's "largest unregistered graveyard," crime rarely occurs there.

But the November assault on a 71-year-old woman on a park trail by a suspect now in custody got the residents around the park and park users concerned about safety and, more generally, the city's shaky stewardship.

Specifically, the attack and reaction raised an age-old question: What can be done to shake the park's reputation as unsafe and get more Baltimoreans to use it? The more, the merrier; the more, the safer.

"Despite its reputation as a dangerous place, Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park has very little history of actual violence, which made the assault [on the 71-year-old woman] all the more shocking," said the Friends of Gwynns Falls Leakin Park (FOGFLP) in a recent statement. "Although an incident like this can happen anywhere, the fact that it happened in GFLP is a troubling sign that without greater attention to the park, the situation could easily get worse. The presence of state park rangers in GFLP ... would go a long way toward alleviating the public's concern about safety in the park."

And that gets to the core story: A movement by park advocates to have the state and the city strike a partnership to improve the park to its full potential as a lush urban woodland.

In 2022, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Great Maryland Outdoors Act, earmarking state funds for the operation, maintenance and capital improvements of state parks. Some $10 million of that was designated for Baltimore's parks and recreation centers. The new law, according to FOGFLP, presents a unique opportunity for the state and the city to form a "partnership park" at Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park to make significant repairs and some new infrastructure investment.

A "partnership park" is just what it sounds like — the city, state and volunteer groups, such as FOGFLP, working together, with legislative approval and funding, to improve the park.

This would not be a state takeover — that would never fly politically — but a way for the city to get some serious help in managing Leakin Park. From what I saw recently, it's badly needed.

The park generally looks like it could use a crew of workers to clean up debris and trash and help FOGFLP maintain the trail system. On my tour last week, I came upon a place where people had dumped large pieces of living room furniture and an entire hospital bed. The people who would do such a thing must figure there will be no one to stop or cite them.

I also saw trailheads and parking areas in need of improvements.

In making its case for a "partnership park," FOGFLP points to several things that have been neglected. For one, the advocates say, there is no manager devoted full-time to Leakin Park. "As a result," they say, "maintenance and operation of the park are not afforded enough attention and oversight, resulting in problems associated with trash, public safety, downed trees across trails, insufficient attention to landscaping and a lack of programming for youth and adults."

The park should have park rangers, the friends of the Leakin say, and restrooms would be lovely, too.

"The park only operates with port-a-potties," says FOGFLP. "Each winter since 2018, for several months, the port-a-potties have been removed from the parking lots, meaning there are no public bathrooms anywhere in the park except for the Carrie Murray Nature Center [off Windsor Mill Road]."

Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park is a major asset of the city, and improving it, physically and reputationally, would not be terribly expensive. Promoting the park, making it a destination for people near and far, should not be costly, either.

In fact, here's a free promo: If you've never been to Leakin Park and want to see what I'm talking about, make it the place for your First Day hike this year. On Jan. 1 at 10 am, meet at the Winans Meadow, 4500 N. Franklintown, for a three-mile hike. The more, the merrier.

