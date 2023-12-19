Dan Van Ommen: Joy to the world

I remember reading that the words to the hymn "Joy to the World," written by Isaac Watts in 1719, was not intended to be a Christmas carol. It was actually written to glorify the Lord's triumphal return at the end of the age. This fact reminds me of the most unusual and joyful children's Christmas program I ever attended.

In the mid-1980s, a young man named Tony, whom I had coached in college baseball, was doing his student teaching in a rural Christian school in New Mexico. Tony taught in grades five through eight and had volunteered to direct the annual Christmas program. He was thoughtful enough to invite me to attend ... opening night .

Dan Van Ommen

Being young, inexperienced and rather adventuresome, Tony decided to allow the students to create their own production and to permit them to work somewhat independently. He did, however, choose the theme: "Joy To The World." There was nothing unusual about that selection; that title has served us well since 1719. This particular version was a "bit" non-traditional.

Imagine a cast of more than 50 elementary students, mostly shepherds and angels, who looked "comfortable" in their self-designed costumes. Tony had asked the kids to "think outside of the box."

The children were of various ethnic backgrounds. Mary was African American. The baby Jesus was a well-worn doll of unknown origin; painted a golden bronze and Joseph had blond hair ... spiked no less! I learned later, that this kid was the son of a local minister; and had appointed himself the "creative director."

As the program began, a well-intentioned American Indian girl read the traditional Christmas story from the New Testament book of Luke 2:1-20, with a soft voice and little emotion. Then suddenly a male angel interrupted the performance and shouted "I bring you joyful news!" And all heaven broke loose!

Instead of the aforementioned "Joy to the World" written by Watts, the cast broke into a hand-clapping, foot-stomping, back-flipping, dance featuring the "Joy to the World" rendition by Hoyt Axton and made popular by the band Three Dog Night. You may remember, it's the one that begins with the words: "Jeremiah was a bullfrog." I would share a verse or two, but the words are, what we might refer to as "unsanctified." The chorus however, which the cast sang and danced to, at least three times, goes like this: "Joy to the world, all the boys and girls now, joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea, joy to you and me."

As I reflect on that Christmas program, I recall that "fun" things occurred that night. The message that stays with me is vivid. When that young angel interrupted the silence with a "message of great joy," everything changed; much as it did on a Bethlehem hillside over 2,000 years ago.

We are journeying (Advent) toward Christmas. At times, we may feel a bit somber, penitent; a little too "dressed up." On Sunday, Dec. 17, many of us lit the Advent candle of Joy. The birth of Jesus is indeed the moment when God, "took off his tuxedo," became a man (John 1:14) and brought us the most joyful news ever announced.

Joy and even fun can be a part of our holiday experience. Humor can interrupt life and make it liveable. So what if the Christmas pageant isn't perfect? It can be a necessary interruption of what we traditionally expect.

Children often treat their world with eager expectancy; so when joy enters, it's time to show a little emotion. Some of us "older folk" need to do the same.

May we reach out with our hands and hearts this holiday season. May we enter into the joy ... and experience the fun and excitement that's always ready to explode. And, loosen up ... so what if Joseph had spiked hair?

— Dan Van Ommen is a Zeeland resident and a member of the Reformed Church in America. Contact him at dan.vanommen@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Dan Van Ommen: Joy to the world