Dan Varroney at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

Author of the groundbreaking new book, Reimagining Industry Growth, and founder of strategic consulting firm Potomac Core, thought leader, speaker, advisor and strategist, Daniel A. Varroney shared a compelling keynote presentation on the opening day of the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference on Partnership Strategies.

In his Leading Entrepreneurs of the World session, Dan Varroney recommended concrete actions that help industries develop Pre-Competitive Solutions which over time lead to accretive growth.

He shared a blueprint to harnessing the power of leading industry associations as strategic partners. By utilizing those partnerships, business leaders will become able to leverage the collective strength of the supply chain to overcome challenges, address uncertainty, mitigate risks, and position their industries for growth.

In an era of chronic uncertainty, the most successful partnerships embrace a rising tide that lifts all boats strategy.

Dan Varroney’s book, Reimagining Industry Growth, is now available for order at major online retailers (Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Indie Bound, and Wiley.)

