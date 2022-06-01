Dan Varroney at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

The president and CEO of Potomac Core to talk about reimagining industry strategies

Dan Varroney, the President and CEO of Potomac Core, joins the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to talk about reimagining industry growth and the importance of strategic partnership strategies in an era of uncertainty.

Dan leads Potomac Core, a strategic consultancy that applies research driven strategies to reimagine new growth pathways for Industries and Professions. Founded in 2012 in Arlington, Virginia, Dan and his team help transform organizations into the important role of real time business solution providers.

About Potomac Core

Potomac Core’s professional, insightful market research provides actionable information for building strategies and products that align organizations to the business and professional successes that their members expect. We deliver products that position our clients as indispensable resources for the industries and professions they serve. Potomac Core

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

