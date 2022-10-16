Dana Bash interviews Kari Lake fE4o_YOD9SAvEkco
Dana Bash interviews Kari Lake about election lies
After making false claims about the 2020 election, Kari Lake geared up to contest the results of her own race in 2022
Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family.
Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Astros beat the Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. “These guys, they know not to panic,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said.
"Dana, there's plenty of evidence. You can find it. I'm happy to send it to your team. The problem is the media won't cover it," Lake said on CNN.
Lufthansa is investing nearly $2.5 billion in premium products and services as part of the largest fleet modernization effort in the company's history.
A third Florida Keys’ helicopter air ambulance program crew member has been arrested as part of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing investigation into stolen drugs and altered medication inventory logbooks.
Michael Kolody and Valli Perrine are locked into a bitter battle for a New Smyrna Beach City Commission seat.
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican opponent, former football star Herschel Walker, faced off on Friday night for their first and likely only debate, using the face-to-face meeting to make their cases to voters just a few weeks before Election Day. The debate came amid a hectic final push by the…
Myles Garrett passes Clay Matthews on the Browns' official list for career sacks with a first quarter strip-sack of Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe.
“That was a huge mistake," cracks "The Late Late Show" host as the fictional killer, looking back on his support for former President Donald Trump.
#Bills LB Von Miller is honoring #Chiefs HOF LB Derrick Thomas by wearing a T-Shirt featuring his likeness in pregame warmups.
Already accused of exaggerating law enforcement career, Walker doubles down by waving a badge of unknown origin
The King of Flavortown shrugged when Chris Wallace brought up Pete Wells' scathing review of his Times Square restaurant
On Friday, Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker went head-to-head in a contentious debate ahead of the November midterm elections. Abortion and personal matters were among the many topics discussed — here are some of the highlights.
Readers share their views on Rep. Bill Posey, voting with morality, following dark money and the future of democracy in the United States
When Donald Trump sold his DC hotel for $375 million this May, Deutsche Bank had the financial equivalent of a gun to his head, court filings reveal.
The Maryland Democrat gave no credence to Donald Trump's reply to a subpoena from the House committee probing the 2021 insurrection.