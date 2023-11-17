Dana Carvey: Wayne's World star's son Dex dies aged 32

Dana Carvey said his son, Dex, made "everything fun"

Wayne's World star Dana Carvey has announced his "beloved son" Dex, 32, died from an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement on Instagram, the US comedian and actor, 68, said the "terrible tragedy" had happened on Wednesday night, adding: "We will miss him forever."

He later posted a picture of himself and Dex working together, saying it had been "a joy".

The two had starred in several TV series together.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years," Carvey wrote, in a joint statement with his wife Paula Zwagerman.

"He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately."



The couple also have another son, Thomas, aged 30.

Carvey said that his eldest son "loved life" and that when you were with him, "you loved life too".

"He made everything fun," he wrote. "But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Carvey ended by saying to anyone struggling with addiction, or who loved someone struggling with addiction, "you are in our hearts and prayers".

Fans reacted to the news on social media, with one saying her "heart aches" for the family as they come to terms with their loss.

Another wrote: "Love the focus you are putting on telling us about Dex. Such a lovely tribute to your boy."

Dex starred alongside his father in a range of shows, including The Funster and Beyond the Comics.

He also opened Carvey's TV comedy special titled Straight White Male, 60, in 2016.

Carvey is best known for his work on the US sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, which earned him an Emmy award for outstanding individual performance in 1993.