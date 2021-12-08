Dana Chandler denied in effort to disqualify Shawnee County District Attorney's Office from retrial

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios denied Tuesday a request from the defense team of Dana Chandler to disqualify the entire Shawnee County District Attorney's office from handling her retrial in a 2002 double homicide.

A Shawnee County judge denied Tuesday a request from the defense team of Dana Chandler to disqualify the entire Shawnee County District Attorney's office from handling her retrial in a 2002 double homicide.

Chandler was originally convicted in 2012 in the murder of Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness, but the Kansas Supreme Court overturned that outcome in 2017 and mandated a retrial due to misconduct by prosecutor Jacqie Spradling.

Spradling, who moved on to work as a prosecutor in Allen and Bourbon counties, has since left her posts in those offices and is awaiting potential discipline from the Kansas Supreme Court after a panel recommended she be disbarred for her actions in Chandler's trial and a second case.

In a motion filed in July, Chandler's attorneys argued the current district attorney, Mike Kagay, backed Spradling in a motion before the Kansas Supreme Court, jeopardizing the objectivity of his office.

They also argued in a hearing in August that the DA's office had continued slighting Chandler's defense team by making it harder to obtain documents and evidence.

But Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios rejected those arguments, saying in order to succeed in disqualifying a prosecutor's office, an individual must prove a clear conflict of interest — a standard she did not believe Chandler met.

Moreover, Rios noted no current members of the district attorney's office worked on the original 2012 trial.

"There is no evidence to support a request to disqualify the entire prosecutor’s office," Rios wrote in her opinion.

She also said there was not a demonstrated need for the current prosecutor, deputy district attorney Charles Kitt, to testify in the case.

Rios said the state had conceded a key area of alleged misconduct by Spradling, namely false testimony allegedly given by a Topeka Police Department detective in 2012 indicating the existence of a protection from abuse order obtained against Chandler by Sisco, her ex-husband.

No PFA order was found to have existed and it was a cornerstone of the misconduct case against Spradling. Rios said the state had since acknowledged that fact.

A hearing on Chandler's case is scheduled for Thursday. Rios has scheduled the retrial to begin on March 7, 2022.

