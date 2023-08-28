Dana Dimel talks about Incarnate Word
Dana Dimel talks about Incarnate Word
The gamers behind the Gray Lady have a new game to add into our morning rotations: Connections, which invites the player to categorize 16 words or phrases into four distinct groups of four. The daily puzzle game debuted in beta on June 12, and according to The New York Times, it's now the paper's second most popular game -- of course, Wordle holds the top spot. "Each day reveals a clever, thoughtful, relevant, human-made puzzle that tries to trick you, and makes the challenge of solving it extremely rewarding," said New York Times head of games Jonathan Knight (isn't it wild that he has to clarify the game is made by humans?).
What does it mean to 'cook'?
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
The famous singer explained how her feelings around her body have evolved, especially as she parents her three kids.
The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado loses mid-level Turbo Plus engine option. Turbo and renamed TurboMax the only choices; 11-inch gauge cluster standard.
The $205 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice collection won't last long, so chop-chop!
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
Hollywood may be embroiled in ongoing labor disputes that involve AI, but the technology infiltrated film and TV long, long ago. At SIGGRAPH in LA, algorithmic and generative tools were on display in countless talks and announcements. SIGGRAPH isn't a film and TV production conference, but one about computer graphics and visual effects (for 50 years now!), and the topics naturally have overlapped more and more in recent years.
Make opening a bank account, storing money, receiving a payment card and lending money as easy as opening a social network account. The reinvention of banking is well underway, and we’re excited to welcome three key players — Peter Hazlehurst, co-founder and CEO, Synctera; Laura Spiekerman, co-founder and president, Alloy; and Amanda Swoverland, chief compliance officer, Unit — to the Fintech Stage on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. In a session called “Making Money Move with Embedded Finance,” our panel will talk about how a new breed of finance infrastructure companies have the potential to turn any company into a fintech company.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Emma Seligman says that "Bottoms" is the queer comedy "the younger me wishes I could have had in high school."
Snag a pair of high-performance, high-power buds for less than the cost of dinner.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
Event planner Andy King blew up after "Fyre" documentary when he revealed just how far he'd go to save the ill-fated festival. He's back with Billy McFarland for FFII.
This week in AI, Amazon announced that it'll begin tapping generative AI to "enhance" product reviews. Similarly wordy -- 1,120 words -- it not only underlines the book's highlights (dazzling prose) and lowlights (outdated attitudes, particularly toward women), as one would expect from a review, but relays in great detail Desmond's experience of reading it.
Legal experts weigh in on whether estranged husband walk away with "nothing" from her $60M fortune.
Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.
In this Autoblog Podcast episode, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the Escalade IQ EV and the fate of the Camaro.