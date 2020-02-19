Who is Dana Rohrabacher? Former congressman accused of offering Assange a pardon 'on instructions from Trump'

Donald Trump allegedly offered to pardon Julian Assange if he claimed that Russia had nothing to do with a leak of Democratic party emails, according to arguments made as the Wikileaks founder prepares to block his extradition to the US.

The request to Mr Assange reportedly came from a former California Republican congressman and Trump ally, now thrust into the scandal at the heart of a federal investigation into foreign interference in US elections, lawyers for Mr Assange argue.

Former congressman Dana Rohrabacher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The leaked emails published by Wikileaks proved to be a campaign obstacle for Democrats and candidate Hillary Clinton.

Mr Assange faces decades in prison if found guilty on more than a dozen charges involving the release of classified documents obtained by former US Army intelligence officer Chelsea Manning.

Mr Rohrabacher, a former speechwriter for Ronald Reagan and a candidate for Trump's cabinet, was often criticised for his apparent close relationship with Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.

On a 2016 audio capure of an exchange between then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarty and other Republicans, Mr McCarthy can be heard joking that Mr Rohrabacher and Mr Trump are on Russia's payroll.

In 2017, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs restricted Mr Rohrabacher's use of foreign travel expenditures over concerns of his interests in Russia.

He called for the resignation of then-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2018 for his refusal to boot Robert Mueller from the investigation into Russian interference in 2016 elections, saying Mr Sessions was being "disloyal to the president and to the country".

His ties were allegedly close enough with Russia and proved so valuable to the Kremlin that the FBI reportedly warned him that Russia believed he was an asset worthy of a code name.

He had previously claimed that a deal with Mr Assange would exonerate Mr Trump amid charges that Russian-backed groups had interfered in 2016 elections, ultimately benefitting the president's campaign.

In that scenario, Mr Assange would have to admit that Russia was not responsible for hacking into the Democratic National Comittee's emails.

Dozens of former Trump aides and several Russian nationals and companies were indicted in charges related to Mr Mueller's subsequent investigation.

After he lost his congressional seat in 2018, Mr Rohrabacher was congratulated by Mr Trump for his service: "He produces!"

Read more

Assange blocked from seeing evidence ahead of hearing, court hears

UN official accuses UK and US of torture over Assange and Manning

Robert Mueller to testify before Congress about Trump-Russia probe

Read Mueller's full statement on Trump-Russia investigation