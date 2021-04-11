Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Dana (NYSE:DAN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.83 per share and the market cap of $3.7 billion, Dana stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Dana is shown in the chart below.


Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Dana is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.42% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Dana has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22, which which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Dana is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Dana is poor. This is the debt and cash of Dana over the past years:

Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Dana has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.1 billion and loss of $0.36 a share. Its operating margin is 2.83%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of Dana is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Dana over the past years:

Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Dana's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Dana's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -11.3%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Dana's return on invested capital is 22.36, and its cost of capital is 17.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dana is shown below:

Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Dana Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of Dana (NYSE:DAN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Dana stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court halts California coronavirus rules that limit home worship

    This is the latest case in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings.

  • Will Zalatoris is likely in the final group of the Masters on Saturday. Who is he?

    Former Wake Forest golfer closes his second round at the Masters with three straight birdies to play himself into Saturday’s final pairing with leader Justin Rose.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • The Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes battle into a shootout at PNC Arena

    The Canes and Wings couldn’t settle things in overtime, and it took seven players in a shootout before a winner emerged.

  • Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis recalls Prince Philip's visit to Boston

    According to former Gov. Dukakis, it was the first time a British monarch had set foot onto the soil in the United States.

  • Tributes paid to Queen's 'strength', Prince Philip

    Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, the man she once called her 'strength and stay', died on Friday (April 9) at Windsor Castle aged 99.He was known for modernizing the monarchy, and steering the British royal family through repeated crises during his service.The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, was by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history.Flags were lowered to half-mast at Buckingham Palace, and at government buildings across London, as the public began to lay flowers outside royal residences.Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid his respects to the Queen's consort."We mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen, we offer our condolences to her and to all her family, and we give thanks as a nation and a kingdom for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."Many other world leaders have also paid tribute, including U.S. President Joe Biden.Philip, a former naval officer and Greek prince, had earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude, which earned him respect from many Britons.But he was also known for off-the-cuff remarks that sometimes caused offense. He was a favorite to newspaper editors, keen to pick up on any stray remarks at official events.Philip spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection, and to have a heart procedure, but he returned to Windsor in early March.He died just two months before his 100th birthday.

  • Libya launches COVID-19 vaccination drive after delays

    Libya's new unity government launched a long-delayed COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday after receiving some 160,000 vaccine doses over the past week, with the prime minister receiving his jab on live television. While Libya is richer than its neighbours due to oil exports, the country's healthcare system has been strained by years of political turmoil and violence, and it has struggled to cope during the pandemic. Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh called it a "blessed day" in the fight against COVID-19 after receiving his shot, without saying which vaccine he had been given.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • Hawks' Tony Snell to miss at least 2 games with ankle injury

    Atlanta Hawks guard Tony Snell is expected to miss at least two games, including Sunday's game at Charlotte, with a right ankle sprain. Snell left Friday night's 120-108 win over Chicago in the third quarter with the injury and did not return. The Hawks say tests confirmed the ankle sprain and also showed a bone bruise.

  • Rain pushes finish of Xfinity race at Martinsville to Sunday

    The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway lasted 91 laps Friday night before rain that delayed the start returned midway through the second stage. Brandon Jones was leading when the caution flag flew and, after two laps, it became a red flag as the cars were brought onto pit road and covered. NASCAR deployed a fleet of track drying machines, but the rain continued to fall and lightning was visible at times.

  • EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

    After a decade of planning and a head count that took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters and partisan legal battles, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The state population count conducted every decade determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. A lot is at stake: The state population figures known as the apportionment count not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

  • 'We are all heartbroken': Robert Shook, who initially survived shooting in South Carolina, dies

    Robert Shook, the sixth victim in a South Carolina mass shooting, dies. The Cherryville man was father of three and worked for GSM Services.

  • Fans alarmed as Black Rob pays tribute to DMX from hospital bed

    While the world mourns the passing of DMX another rap star from that era appears to also be struggling with his health. Black Rob, the Bad Boy star who ruled the streets in 2000 with the massive hit “Woah!” was recorded by Power 105.1’s DJ Self in his hospital bed. Although it was hard to hear him in his weakened state, the rapper extended his condolences to DMX and his family after his passing on Friday.

  • Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

    Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenHow red states silence urban voters

  • Police accused of threatening, pulling gun on Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop

    U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario told police he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, according to video of the incident. "You should be,” one officer said.

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.