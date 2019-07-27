Danaher Remains on Track in 2019

With a number of industrially focused companies reporting some lackluster growth so far during earnings season, it was good to see Danaher (NYSE: DHR) report yet another quarter of mid-single-digit core revenue growth. The performance underlines how well CEO Tom Joyce has positioned the company for near- and long-term growth.

Moreover, it looks like there's upside potential to its full-year guidance, and the deal to buy General Electric's (NYSE: GE) biopharma business provides a multiyear growth opportunity. In short, Danaher remains a good place to hide for investors worried about a cyclical slowdown in the industrial economy.

Danaher keeps growing

As the chart below shows, the company has grown its core revenue at 5.5% or above since the third quarter of 2017, largely driven by strength in its life sciences and diagnostics segments. This augurs well for the impending GE biopharma acquisition. Meanwhile, environmental and applied solutions (water quality technology, product ID, and packaging) provides solid support.

Danaher's core revenue growth. More

Data source: Danaher presentations. Chart by author.

Near-term and long-term profit drivers

The one fly in the ointment continues to be the dental segment, where ongoing declines in its consumables and traditional equipment business have constrained growth in the last few years. The good news: Danaher is set to IPO the business later this year.

This means the remaining company will have a consistent growth profile across its business, while the management of the new dental company, to be called Envista, will be able to focus on its growth opportunities as a stand-alone company.

A rising stock chart. More

Image source: Getty images.

As for the GE acquisition, the business is set to generate around a $1 billion in free cash flow (FCF) this year -- meaning Danaher is buying the business for a net purchase price of around 20 times FCF, a good deal for a growth business.

Although Joyce obviously can't discuss GE's trading performance in the second quarter, he did say:

What we've heard a little bit is just sort of very anecdotally that things continue to track quite well. Their first quarter was -- at core growth above where they've been in the last couple of years. So all indications are the business is in wonderful shape.

This sort of commentary bodes well for the acquisition.