What Is Dana's (NYSE:DAN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

The Dana (NYSE:DAN) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 30%. And the full year gain of 19% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Dana Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Dana's P/E of 10.67 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Dana has a lower P/E than the average (17.7) P/E for companies in the auto components industry.

This suggests that market participants think Dana will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Dana, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Dana earnings growth of 10% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 53%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Dana's P/E?

Net debt totals 80% of Dana's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Dana's P/E Ratio

Dana has a P/E of 10.7. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.2. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Dana recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 8.2 to 10.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.