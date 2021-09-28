Danbury man faces federal child exploitation charges

A Danbury man is facing federal charges for child exploitation and pornography.

Wayne Marcell, 35, is charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl from Georgia in June and recording the abuse, said Leonard Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, in a statement.

The victim allegedly met Robert Fyke, 33, of Lubbock, Texas, online in April. Court documents allege that Fyke then picked up the child in Georgia and drove her back to Texas, where she stayed with him for about four weeks. During that time, the minor allegedly began communicating with Marcell online.

In June, Marcell allegedly paid a person $2,000 to take the victim from Texas to Illinois, picked up the girl in Illinois, and drove her to his Danbury home. There, court documents allege that he abused the child and took photos and videos of the abuse.

Marcell, who appeared in court virtually Tuesday, has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on June 23, officials said. He is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography, and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and conspiracy.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and Danbury Police Department, said officials, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford with the cooperation of the Danbury State’s Attorney’s Office.

