Danbury Nonprofit Makes Connections Between Food And The Hungry

DANBURY, CT — In the struggle against food insecurity, logistics are as important as in any other war.

Linda Hutchings is the food sourcing manager for Community Food Rescue, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) program operating under the Community Action Agency of Western Connecticut as of September 2020. Since then, she's become a tireless field commander in the city's battle against hunger, connecting food pantries-in-need with sources of food, managing food drives and incubating new food banks. Her group was recently awarded a grant for a refrigerated truck and is now able to rescue temperature-sensitive food from local retail stores, as well as partner with companies in the area who provide food.

The tiny organization aims high. It's stated goal is the elimination of hunger in the Greater Danbury area. That would have been no mean feat three years ago, but the coronavirus pandemic has only set the bar higher.

Before the virus, national food insecurity levels were at a 20-year low. In Fairfield County, that translated into 91,810 people considered to be food insecure, according to Feeding America, the nation's largest network of food pantries and food banks. The continuing economic fallout from the pandemic has increased that number to 116,000 who could be on the brink of hunger.

CFR just opened a food hub at 78 Triangle Street in Danbury that will provide added support to local agencies by allowing them to come and be supplied with food for their clients. It's hit the ground running: The new hub is now moving over 15,000 pounds of food a week, a result of an outpouring of support from Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Target, BJ's, Costco, Shoprite and Big Y stores, according to Hutchins.

Recipients of those stores' generosity include Women's Center, Walnut Hill Community Pantry, Jericho Partnership, Interfaith Aids, Community Action Agency, Victory Christian Food Pantry, Bethel Community Food Pantry, Camella's Cupboard, Salvation Army, Daily Bread, ARC and several other agencies.

And CFR takes requests.

"I just got a great donation from another pantry that wants me to purchase condiments, because nobody does a food drive for condiments," Hutchings laughed.



In the last three months, CFR started a senior program, and another that services low income housing in Danbury. New food runs targeting food insecurity in Bethel are scheduled to begin rolling out next month.

"Right now it's all dry, which disappoints me, but eventually I'd like to get produce and meat in there," Hutchings said.

Hutchings may have a knack for finding food and effecting the smartest way to get it to where it's needed, but she's been pinched by the pandemic just like everyone else. In addition to two drivers, CFR relies upon about a dozen volunteers, most of whom are seniors. Their attendance in the pantry lately has been understandably spotty due to the pandemic, and she is desperate to fill the gaps.

"If a company wants to spend their lunch hour here, they can pack the senior boxes," she said.



In addition to connecting pantries to food they can distribute, CFR runs its own pantry at its hub address. The Triangle Street drive-up pantry is held Thursdays 1-3 p.m.

Hutchings said anyone in need of food should just call her at 203-744-4700 ext. 125. She'll figure out the best way to get the food to you.

How To Help

Food pantries and food banks have experienced a 55 percent spike in usage through the pandemic, according to the latest Feeding America data, helping millions of people put food on the table when times were tough and money was short.

Donating to a food pantry is simple. Food pantries accept any food that is "shelf-stable" or nonperishable — this means you can keep it in your pantry and it won't go bad. It's also a good rule of thumb to only donate food that hasn’t reached its "sell-by" date yet.

