Danburymancharged with arson in New Milford apartment fire in February that displaced at least two

Jul. 31—Davis was arrested "based on evidence collected on scene and further investigation by the detective bureau," police said. He was held on $750,000 bond and was scheduled to appear Aug. 8 in state Superior Court in Torrington, according to online court records.

The Feb. 16 fire displaced at least two people, including New Milford resident Mickey Than and his daughter, Tayla, from the apartment complex at 78 Belair Drive. Than and his daughter lived in a one-bedroom apartment on the third floor of the apartment complex. A GoFundMe page raised nearly $10,000 to help the family, who said they lost nearly all of their possessions in the fire.

The New Milford police, the Water Witch Hose Company #2, Gaylordsville Fire Company and Northville Fire Company all responded to the scene of the fire, which was reported at about 10:47 p.m. Feb. 16. It was extinguished within a half-hour.

The New Milford Fire Marshal's Office and the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigation Unit ruled it was an "incendiary-type fire," which refers to a fire that has been deliberately ignited, according to the state website.

A criminal investigation of the fire was initiated by New Milford police detectives.

