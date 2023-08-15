Danburymancharged in Central Connecticut State University student's death, officials say

Aug. 15—The arrest followed a five-month investigation that began on Feb. 26 when Saradina Redman, a 21-year-old native of Indonesia and biomolecular science major, was found unresponsive in her residence hall on the CCSU campus in New Britain, according to Latina. Life-saving measures were administered, Latina said, but Redman later died at the hospital.

The investigation was conducted by the CCSU Police Department's detective bureau. Maynard was apprehended by local police in Danbury on Aug. 9, according to Latina. He was served with an outstanding arrest warrant and transported to CCSU police headquarters, Latina said. His relationship to Redman was not immediately clear.

"President Zulma Toro once again expresses her condolences to the Redman family for their loss and extends her gratitude to the dedicated staff of the university police department for pursuing this case," Latina said in the news release Tuesday.

Latina referred additional inquiries about the case to New Britain Superior Court judicial officials. Counseling remains available "to anyone who needs or wants professional guidance," she said.

