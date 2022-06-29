Dance floor brawl erupts on NYC-bound Carnival cruise ship prompting Coast Guard response

Dozens of cruise ship passengers were involved in an all-out brawl in a nightclub on a ship as it sailed through international waters headed for New York City overnight into Tuesday, according to reports.

Security for the Carnival Magic tried to intervene when the physical fight escalated to as many as 60 people but eventually had to call in the Coast Guard to help escort the ship back, according to the New York Post.

The ship arrived Tuesday morning with New York police waiting as it docked.

A close-up of the Carnival Magic cruise ship docked in Marseille. Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The fight broke out around 5:20 a.m. after two people got into an argument on the dance floor. Authorities estimated that around 40 to 60 people eventually joined in on the fight.

FOOTAGE SHOWS A CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP ON FIRE IN TURKS AND CAICOS

Carnival said the ship docked in Manhattan as scheduled.

CRUISE SHIP IN SAN FRANCISCO DOCKS WITH MULTIPLE PASSENGERS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub," Carnival said in a statement. "Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened. The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and shoreside law enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation."

NORWEGIAN CRUISE SHIP RUNS AGROUND IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Cruise ship Carnival Magic is seen at the dock of Venice Cruise Terminal on the day of being officially named and starting its first cruise on May 1, 2011 in Venice, Italy. Marco Secchi/Getty Images

It's unclear if anyone was arrested or if New York or New Jersey authorities would handle it or another jurisdiction since it may have happened over international waters.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News' overnight request for comment.