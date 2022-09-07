Dance floor incident leads to sex assault charge

Sep. 6—A Superior man accused of sexually touching a 15-year-old girl on the dance floor during a bachelorette party was bound over for arraignment Aug. 31 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Keith Norman Swanson, 28, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

A cash bond of $2,500 was set for Swanson and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the bar where the incident took place.

The victim reported that she was with a bridal party celebrating at the Boardroom Bar in June, according to the criminal complaint. During the celebration, Swanson reportedly approached the victim as she was dancing and asked "Can I grab you?" She replied "No."

Swanson then touched the victim on her breast, buttocks and groin area. He spun the victim until she was facing away from him and tried to push her so she would bend over with her buttocks near his groin. The teen then left the dance floor.

The victim's family has known Swanson for several years, according to the complaint, and the victim was certain Swanson knew she was under the age of 16.

Detective Russ Milroy with the Superior Police Department reviewed surveillance video from the bar, which showed Swanson touching the victim the way she had described it.

Swanson's next court appearance was set for Nov. 28. If convicted of the class C felony, he faces up to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000.