'Dance Moms' alum Chloé Lukasiak confirms relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

They're official!

Chloé Lukasiak confirmed she's dating Brooklinn Khoury in a sweet Instagram post that she shared Tuesday.

The "Dance Moms" alum wrote, "Our one year was last month. Every single day with you is a beautiful adventure and I am so, so grateful for that one random afternoon in October."

"You are a walking, vibrant ray of sunshine and you light up the whole world," Lukasiak continued. "I will never get enough of watching you skate, hearing your laugh and listening to your stories of all the interactions you had that day and how happy they made you. You make me the happiest. I love you."

"I love you, and the endless happiness you bring me daily," Khoury commented on the post.

The pro skater, 22, and Lukasiak, 20, have posted about each other on Instagram for quite some time. In October, Lukasiak shared a photo of them hugging outside on the lawn, along with a black heart emoji in the caption. For Halloween, Lukasiak posted pics of her and Khoury dressed up as Harry Potter and Dobby, the free elf.

Lukasiak also didn't forget to do something special for Khoury on the one-year anniversary of the skater's tragic dog attack. The incident resulted in Khoury losing her top lip and parts of her nose when a pit bull "severely attacked" her face.

"Never once has she wavered in being the most incredible human I’ve ever met," Lukasiak said in November. "I wanted to celebrate her in a way she would love so I invited everyone she loves most & threw her a surprise picnic on the beach."

When the duo's anniversary came around, Khoury made sure to show her love for Lukasiak in a precious post of her own.

"This year because of you has been, by far, the greatest year of my life," Khoury gushed.

"I will always love the way you get excited about the smell of Barnes and noble, or the way you scream when you get excited about a movie, or how you always have fresh cookies on the stove, and you not being able to resist Cold Stone. You have taught me patience, you have shown me so so so much love, kindness, and compassion and so much more. I will forever treasure the love we have for each other. I love you."