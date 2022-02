Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -A series of small earthquakes has struck near North Korea's shuttered nuclear test site, South Korea has said, highlighting the area's geological instability as Pyongyang hints it could resume testing for the first time since 2017. At least four earthquakes, all of which occurred naturally, have hit the region in the past five days, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) in Seoul. The latest was a 2.5 magnitude quake on Tuesday morning, which was centred about 36 km (22 miles) from the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site.