Dance Stomp Shake to host art, showcase, teen summit events

Jan. 29—Dance Stomp Shake Inc. will host four upcoming events related to arts and education for youth.

Art That Bonds will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Springfield Museum or Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, where artistic talents, poetry and music from the youth will be showcased. This is a free, drop-in event.

The event will include over 50 artists representing all middle schools in Springfield, along with poetry and spoken word performances by the high school students of "Write of Way Writers Club" at the School of Innovation and a couple high school artists will also have pieces displayed.

This year there will also be an art auction to support classrooms and the students in the event. All art pieces displayed will be available for purchase for a donation of $20 to $30, with half of the proceeds of each sale going to the artist and the other half will help art teachers in getting classroom art materials in the form of gift cards.

The goal is to raise $1,000 for the four art teachers to get $250 each, and provide $500 in gift cards for the youth to get no loss than $10 each.

The Dance Stomp Shake workshop and freestyle battle will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Sinclair Community College in building 8.

The workshop will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. ELEVTATED will lead the workshop where participants will learn two to three routines in various urban dance styles. Ages can vary but this is a two and a half hour intensive workshop. The cost is $12 and includes a light lunch and refreshments.

The dance battle will be held with check in at 4:30 p.m. and preliminaries at 5:30 p.m. The host is Demarko English, the DJ is Trigno, and the judges are Quise, Murk and Dauve, all from Cleveland, and Flyya from Dayton. There is a grand prize of $1,000 for an adult and $500 for a teen. The competitor fee is $10 in advance and $15 for walk in, and the entry fee is $10.

For workshop and dance battle tickets, visit dancestompshake.org.

The Dance Stomp Shake showcase and competition will be held starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

There will be 17 dance teams including Jimmy's Angels, Special Edition All Stars and University of Dayton, all from Dayton, Black Pearlz from Columbus, 3DOC, Baddies, Bossy, Ruthless, all from Cincinnati, Royalty Elite from Toledo, 3 Dimensions of Dance and Stylez Dance from Ohio State, Golden Reflections from Kent State, and Sweatshop Crew from Racine, WI.

There will be a new "rep your high school" category from Dunbar, Trotwood and Belmont high schools.

The show will include special performances by three time world of dance hip hop champions, Elevated from Cleveland, Anointed Dance Academy from Dayton, Dayton High Steppers and Kaos from Cincinnati.

The dance show has been held three times in Springfield since 2019. The first competition in Ohio was held in February 2020 at the John Legend Theater, but then COVID-19 hit. The show was then "resurrected" for the second and third competitions that were held in February 2022 and 2023 at the Kuss Auditorium.

This year's show was moved from Springfield to the at The Dayton Masonic Center at 525 W. Riverview Ave. There will be no food concessions at this venue.

"This year's show promises to be even more special," Bailey said. "While we faced challenges securing Kuss Auditorium, we hope you'll continue to support us in Dayton as we promote Mental Health Awareness through Art."

To help meet the needs of Springfield community members who may not have transportation to Dayton for the show, the nonprofit will have three 55 passenger charter bus caravans to take youth and families to the event.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $22.50 for reserved, $45 for a sponsor club seat, which includes pre-show appetizers, and $55 for a family five pack, plus tax for all. For tickets, visit https://events.humanitix.com/dance-stomp-shake-the-competition.

YC3: Collaboration, Community and Creativity, formerly known as the Teen Summit, will be held in April for 100 teens from city and county high schools to discuss important issues.

This teen summit is for young people, specifically teens in Clark County, that will bring them together to help raise their voices and connect them so they have a lasting community impact for now and years to come.

"The Teen Summit is the ultimate place to be inspired, share learnings, and connect. Together, through presentations, exhibits, discussions, we raise the bar for what it is possible to achieve as leaders, individually and collectively," Bailey said.

For more information, visit dancestompshake.org.