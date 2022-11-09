Dance studio owner accused of sexually assaulting children. CA cops seek more victims

A 66-year-old dance studio owner was arrested in the sexual assault of two minors between 2012 and 2017 in California, police said.

Richard Hirschl, the owner of the Anaheim-based dance studio “Hirschl School of Dance” was arrested on Nov. 4 by police after they obtained an arrest warrant detailing “multiple violations of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor,” according to a news release by the Anaheim Police Department.

One of the victims, who was 12 at the time, was attacked by Hirschl at the dance studio around 2012, police said.

Investigators were able to identify a second victim who said Hirschl sexually assaulted them between 2014 and 2017 when the victim was between 11 and 13 years old.

Hirschl posted his $100,000 bail and was released from Anaheim City Jail, police said.

If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison, police said.

Anaheim Police Department investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone who has any information to call 714-765-1679.

Anaheim is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

