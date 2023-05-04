Dance studio owner sexually assaulted girls, California cops say. More victims sought

An Anaheim dance studio owner faces charges that he sexually assaulted girls from 12 to 14 years old, California police reported.

Mark Chavarria, 40, of Riverside, owns the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio, Anaheim police said in a news release.

Detectives investigated after several girls who attended classes at the studio came forward to report Chavarria had sexually assaulted them, police said.

Police arrested Chavarria on Tuesday, May 2, on multiple sexual assault charges, the release said. He was held on $5 million bail.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Detectives believe Chavarria, who also taught dance in Arizona and elsewhere in California, may have more victims, police said.

They ask anyone with information to call 714-765-1969 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.

Anaheim is a city of 345,000 people about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

