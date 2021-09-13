Dancer testifies she walked in on R. Kelly and an underage Aaliyah in midst of sex act

NEW YORK — A dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday that she walked in on the R&B superstar in the midst of a sex act with Aaliyah, who was underage.

The woman, who was also a minor at the time, said she was looking to pull a prank on Kelly aboard his tour bus outside Washington, D.C.. But when she opened the door to a back room of the bus, she was shocked to see the two singers.

“I saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation,” said the woman, who was identified as Angela on the stand. Aaliyah would have been no older than 14 at the time.

“He was on his knees,” she testified.

When she saw the act, Angela “abruptly” closed the door.

Kelly also had sex with Angela, she testified, beginning when she was about 15, between her freshman and sophomore year of high school.

Angela worked as a backup dancer for Kelly on tour. She testified that sex with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was required for the gig.

“He told us we had to pay our dues. It was a requirement to be around,” she said.

Angela said that she and a few other girls who worked for Kelly met Aaliyah in 1992 — on Aaliyah’s 12th birthday. Kelly told them that they would be Aaliyah’s backup singers as she recorded her debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number,” which Kelly produced.

Kelly married Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15, according to numerous witnesses.

The “Ignition” singer is accused in Brooklyn Federal Court of heading an elaborate scheme that targeted underage girls and young women for illegal sex. The trial has been underway for more than a month.

Witnesses have testified that Kelly kept many girls and women trapped in rooms for days. They allegedly had to request permission to eat or use the bathroom. He demanded they call him “Daddy” and did not allow them to look at other men, accusers say.

Kelly also made a man, who goes by Alex, have sex with many of his girlfriends, the man said Monday. Alex said that Kelly’s women and girls were “zombie-ish” when Kelly ordered them to have sexual intercourse.

“Why did you do what the defendant told you to do?” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata.

“I actually don’t even know,” said Alex, who also had a yearslong sexual relationship with Kelly.

Earlier on Monday, a former employee testified that Kelly made her change into a robe to prove she wasn’t recording their conversation as his world crumbled around him in 2019.

Diana Copeland, who worked as an executive assistant for Kelly for 14 years had already quit her job when the singer summoned her in 2019 to Trump Tower in Chicago, she said.

Rumors about his treatment of women and girls were swirling, fueled by the recent release of the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.”

She was greeted at the luxury apartment by a woman identified in court as Jane, who at the time was dating the singer.

“Jane gave me a robe to put on. She asked me was I wired ... if I had some type of device that would record,” Copeland recalled on the stand at Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn Federal Court. “I was shocked and I said no.”

While Copeland did not take off everything, she removed her sweatshirt and draped the robe over her tank top.

She said on the stand that she was not wearing a wire and could not remember if she had spoken to prosecutors before meeting Kelly that day.

Prosecutors now consider Jane one of Kelly’s victims. She testified against the three-time Grammy award winner.

At the meeting, Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54, asked Copeland to write a “truthful” letter about how she felt about him, she recalled.

“He has never verbally, physically or mentally abused anybody,” the letter said.

In court, Copeland admitted that the letter should have said she never saw him do those things. She also said that Kelly yelled at her during fights, but that she “would not call it abuse.”

Years earlier, Kelly had forced Copeland write a letter starting she had stolen things from him. She testified that the letter was untrue.

Under cross examination by Kelly’s lawyers, Copeland proved helpful to the defense, denying some of those allegations from earlier in the trial.

She denied that Kelly would forbid female guests from using the bathroom without permission. She also said she never saw Kelly deny women food and water and that he never locked them in rooms.