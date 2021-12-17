‘Dancing bandit’ sought by Memphis police after video catches man’s weird performance

An attempted robbery turned weird in Tennessee this week, police say, when the would-be robber grew frustrated at store security measures, put away his pistol and started dancing.

The garishly dressed suspect has been dubbed “the Dancing Bandit.”

It happened Sunday, Dec. 12, at the CD Food Market in north Memphis, and video released by Memphis police shows the man was fully committed to his performance.

He is seen swaying back and forth, putting his hands on his hips, spinning with arms in the air, and finishing with vulgar gestures to the security camera.

And he does it while wearing all yellow.

“A lone male suspect entered the business wearing a ski mask and matching yellow sweat suit. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to gain entry to the clerk through a security window,” police wrote.

“After being unsuccessful, the suspect became irate, took off his mask, and began dancing outside the store before fleeing on foot.”

Police shared the video in hopes someone would recognize the man. It has been viewed nearly 10,000 times on Facebook, where commenters have noted the suspect shouldn’t be hard to find, given the outfit.

“So there are dancer robbers,” one man posted on Facebook.

“Is this for real? ... To go outside, take off his mask & then stay in front of the business and dance? Certifiably crazy,” a woman asked.

