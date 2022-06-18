'Dancing Dolls': Second Dancer Dies From Popular Lifetime Reality Series And Dance Troupe

Another member of the Dancing Dolls troupe has passed away. Rumors about Dyseha Upshaw’s passing ran before Bring It star and team founder/owner Diana Williams confirmed the news in a heartbreaking social media page. The show aired on Lifetime for five seasons and followed Williams and her troupe as they competed throughout Atlanta and the southern region. This marks the second loss of a member in recent months.

In a touching Facebook tribute, Williams wrote: “I do NOT understand, and no, I AM NOT ok!! Jesus Lord!!!! She was fearless and would always try to elevate herself and everyone else in the dollhouse…She was always encouraging her sisters and motivating everyone!”

She continued: “She always was someone I could count on to have LOUD HAIR. She was my “DAH SHEEKEE!” …….. why…. I am at a loss for words… just why….I’m going to miss your laughter!! I’m going to miss your smile!! Please keep her family, friends, and the ENTIRE Dancing Dolls organization in prayer…we are NOT ok!

Just months earlier, another member died in a shooting. Black Enterprise reports that Shakira Gatlin, 19, was fatally wounded by gunfire at a home on Feb. 2 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Gatlin had been shot in the head while an underaged male was “mishandling a gun.” The man involved alleged that the shooting was accidental.

DD4L was founded in 2010 by Williams. The company specializes in multiple dance genres, including focuses on hip hop, tap, ballet, jazz, pom pom, and majorettes. Originally based in Jackson, the company has since expanded to Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta.