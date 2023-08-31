‘Dancing encouraged’: Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film coming to cinemas

Taylor Swift’s global Eras Tour will soon be immortalised in film, the singer announced on Thursday (31 August).

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted on her social media, alongside a trailer for the film.

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie will open in AMC theatres in the US on 13 October. Tickets are now on sale at $19.89 (£15.69) for adults (plus tax) and $13.13 (£10.36) for children and seniors on AMCTheatres.com, Cinemark and Fandango.

A UK release has not yet been set.

AMC has promised that the film will play at every one of its US locations at least four times a day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday upon opening.

“In anticipation of this announcement,” the company said in a statement, “AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before.

“But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

Swift is currently partway through her global Eras Tour, her first tour since 2018, wrapping up her North American dates with four shows in Mexico last week.

According to touring industry trade publication Pollstar, the first 22 dates of the Eras Tour brought in more than $300m (£235.4), with the full run expected to gross a staggering $1.4bn (£1.1bn) through ticket sales, merchandise and other revenue streams.

The concert tour picks back up again in November in Argentina before travelling around the world in 2024. While the tour is on pause, Swift will release the concert film as well as the latest “Taylor’s Version” release of her back catalogue, 1989.

The “Love Story” singer is currently in the process of re-recording all of her albums, including Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), following a 2021 rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.