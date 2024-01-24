Dancing on Ice will have a change in this week's elimination

Dancing on Ice spoilers follow.



Dancing on Ice will feature a surprise change in this week's show.

The remaining celebrities will be back on the rink this Sunday (January 28) for the show's anticipated Movie Week, but one segment will not be making the cut.

In a shake-up for this episode, producers have decided to scrap the weekly skate-off, according to MailOnline.

The judges' scores will instead be combined with the public vote, with the lowest-ranking couple facing elimination.

An ITV representative told the publication: "This weekend we don't have a skate-off at the end of the show. Whoever is at the bottom after the judges' scores and viewers' votes will leave the competition."

Boxer Ricky Hatton became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice at the weekend, after losing out to comedian Lou Sanders in the first skate-off of the series.

After the skate-off results were announced, Ricky shared his disappointment at leaving the show saying he was "gutted to be going home".

"I've tried to be a winner in all my life in everything I've done," he said, before joking: "It's been a while since I saw the second round!"

Ricky said he thinks he will carry on skating, and reassured viewers that he'd had a "great time" and made "some wonderful friends" on the series.

He went on to thank his professional skating partner Robin Johnstone and the show's coaches, adding: "Even though I'm going home in the first round, The Hitman will be going home happy!"



Following their debut routines, broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts and Olympic ski jumper Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards are at the top of the Dancing on Ice leaderboard, each scoring an impressive 27.5 points out of a possible 40.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

