Dancing on Ice contestant says he’s ‘feeling good’ after ‘behind-the-scenes clash’ with partner

Dancing on Ice contestant Ricky Norwood has seemingly addressed reports of behind-the-scenes tensions.

In January, the former EastEnders actor, who played Arthur “Fatboy” Chubb”, made his debut on the ITV skating competition, which is enjoying a new era thanks to the union of presenters Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Amid Norwood’s struggles to achieve high marks from the judging panel in the first weeks of the series, it was claimed that the actor was left feeling “frustrated” during a training session earlier this week with his professional partner Annete Dyrty.

But ahead of the latest episode, which aired on Sunday (4 February), Norwood shared a video on his instagram Stories in which he seemingly addressed these reports by thanking his fans for their “lovely support”

He said: “It’s show day and I’m in the hair and make-up office right now. We’re just about to go on and do a dress rehearsal. It’s looking good so far. It’s feeling good.

“The whole room is really, really busy. Everybody is really, really busy. It’s all go right now.”

Norwood continued: “So just wanted to thank you for all your lovely support as per usual and thank you for your votes and thank you for just everything you do. You guys are amazing.

“I hope you enjoy the show tonight. I’m sending you guys so much, so much love.’

In the original report, which was published by The Sun, it was claimed that Norwood left the training session after just 15 minutes after a clash with Dyrty.

A source said: “Ricky was trying to work on his posture but Annette was getting frustrated that he was not grasping it. He felt that Annette was treating him like a kid and was clearly frustrated at her lack of patience.”

Annete Dyrty and former ‘EastEnders’ star Ricky Norwood on ‘Dancing on Ice’ (ITV)

The latest episode of the series saw Coronation Street actor Claire Sweeney eliminated.

Willoughby and Mulhern have been receiving praise for their presenting efforts – but it is not the first time the pair have hosted the show together.

In 2022, prior to Schofield stepping away from ITV, Mulhern briefly co-hosted the programme with Willoughby after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Willoughby made her debut on the ice skating competition alongside Schofield in 2006.