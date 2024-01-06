Dancing on Ice shares first look at Holly Willoughby with new co-host Stephen Mulhern

Dancing on Ice has shared a first look photo of Holly Willoughby with new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

The ITV show will return on January 14 for its sixteenth series, with Mulhern replacing long-time host Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV last year.

The pair will be joined once again by judging quartet Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

ITV

Related: The Chase's Anne Hegerty opens up about Dancing on Ice tryouts

“Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show,” said ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe in a statement upon Mulhern’s announcement.

The cast for the series includes stars such as Claire Sweeney, Greg Rutherford, Roxy Shahidi and Amber Davies, with Love Island star Davies recently addressing the accusations of an unfair advantage given her previous dance training.

“People will not think that because, honestly in skating, I've had to bin half of my dance training anyway,” she told MailOnline. “Everything in dancing is keep straight legs and you kind of have to let go when you're on the ice. The only quality I've got is that I can perform.

ITV

Related: Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-Webb breaks silence following Dancing on Ice exit

“I will be able to tell the story whether it's a sad number or whether it's a happy number – but other than that it's going to be difficult. But I feel like people will sympathise. At the end of the day you're balancing on two blades – I don't think it matters what training you've got.”

Also starring in this series are Adele Roberts, Eddie the Eagle, Hannah Spearritt, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire, Ricky Hatton, Ricky Norwood and Ryan Thomas.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like