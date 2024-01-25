Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay expecting baby with girlfriend Danielle Peazer

Dancing on Ice winner Sonny Jay and his girlfriend Danielle Peazer have announced they are expecting a baby together.

The Capital Breakfast radio host skated his way to the win on the thirteenth series of the show in 2021 alongside Angela Egan. Danielle, meanwhile, is a dancer who shares regular routine videos and fitness updates across her social media platforms.

The couple, who began dating in 2o23, shared their baby news in a heartfelt Instagram video which saw Danielle give fans a glimpse of her blossoming bump for the first time.

The black and white clip shows the pair cuddling, with Sonny gently stroking Danielle's stomach as she sits on a kitchen counter.

Danielle wrote in the caption: "We're having a baby. It's a secret we've been keeping for a while, enjoying this little bubble of excitement and preparing for our biggest adventure so far. But now we feel ready to share this journey with you, including the highs (and inevitable tantrums) it will bring."

She announced that their little bundle of joy will be arriving in "Spring 2024", before adding a sensitive message to those who may be affected by the pregnancy post: "We can't post this without acknowledging those who may be struggling with fertility or pregnancy issues and are sending love to anyone affected."

The couple's celebrity friends were quick to share their congratulations in the comment section, with Little Mix star Perrie Edwards writing: "The way I just GASPED! My heart is leaping for you both! The most amazing news!"

Fellow Little Mix singer Leigh-Ann Pinnock added: "Congrats guys! This is so beautiful", while pop icon Olly Murs said: "Wow congratulations! What a year to be first time dads Sonny.. come on! We got this."

The Vamps' Connor Ball, This Morning host Sian Welby, I'm a Celebrity star Marvin Humes, Tom Grennan, and the Capital team all shared their congratulations with the couple.

Danielle also shared a video on her YouTube channel announcing their baby news, in which she showed the incredible moment Sonny saw her positive pregnancy test for the first time.

In the eight-minute video, she said she is "over halfway through" her pregnancy, and that baggy clothing had been her "best friend" as she hid her bump until now.

