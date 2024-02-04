Dancing on Ice's Stephen Mulhern shares how Holly Willoughby helps him with hosting fear

Dancing on Ice spoilers follow.



Dancing on Ice host Stephen Mulhern has revealed how Holly Willoughby helps him overcome one particular fear he has about hosting the show.

The 16th series of the reality skating show is in full swing, with the remaining celebrities returning to the rink tonight (February 4) for Dance Week. Mulhern is hosting alongside Willoughby for the first time this series following Phillip Schofield's exit from ITV last year.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Mulhern shared that he'll message Willoughby before the show for a "heads-up" on what she'll be wearing, so he can coordinate.

Revealing how worried he was about "looking like an idiot" opposite his fashionable co-host, the presenter explained: "I say to Holly, 'What are you wearing this week?' so we can get a bit of a colour scheme going on."

Mulhern went on to admit that he wasn't aware of Willoughby's passionate fanbase, many of whom tune in to the show just to see her style.

"I didn't realise how much they love what Holly wears and that they watch the show because of all that," he said.

As a result, the star diligently plans his outfits, saying: "You can't get away with the same suit or even the same colour.

"It's got to be literally accompanying what Holly is wearing because otherwise, I'm going to look like an idiot."



S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt became the second celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice last weekend, after falling victim to a twist in the show's format – which saw the traditional skate-off scrapped.



After the judges' scores were combined with the public vote, Hannah and her professional skating partner Andy Buchanan were the lowest-ranking couple, so were immediately eliminated.

"It would be sad to see anybody go, but I've really enjoyed it," she said following her exit.

"Everybody's been fantastic, and to be partnered with Andy has been an absolute joy. Thank you for the journey."

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.





