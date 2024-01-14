Lily Waddell
Dancing on Ice live updates: Holly Willoughby returns to TV after quitting This Morning
Holly Willoughby returns to Dancing on Ice as she makes epic comeback to TV after alleged murder and kidnap plot
Holly Willoughby is back on our TV screens with longtime friend Stephen Mulhern by her side on Dancing on Ice on Sunday.
It is the first time Willoughby has returned to TV after it was reported she was at the centre of an alleged kidnap and murder plot. ITV's star took a break from the limelight and quit her job on This Morning following 14 years, just five months after Phillip Schofield stepped down from his presenting job.
While Schofield doesn't return to Dancing on Ice, Willoughby is in the charming company of her friend Mulhern. They have been reunited 20 years after the pair first appeared on screen together in 2004. Over the years though they have remained friends.
Dancing on Ice has an impressive celebrity line-up including: Ryan Thomas, Roxy Shahidi, Adele Roberts, Ricky Norwood, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire, Greg Rutherford, Amber Davies, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Hatton, Hannah Spearritt and Eddie 'the eagle' Edwards.
Follow our live updates from Dancing on Ice below...
