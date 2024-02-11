Dancing On Ice's Roxy Shahidi now wears padded knickers after big injury

Roxy Shahidi has swapped Emmerdale for the ice rink as one of the celebs on the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice. (ITV)

Roxy Shahidi had to recover from a painful-sounding injury in order to make it on to the rink for this series of Dancing On Ice. But she's made a wardrobe change to make sure she can face her injury fears.

Shahidi told The Sun that she's taken to wearing padded knickers on the ice in order to ease her worries about falling on her bottom during training after dislocating a rib.

The 40-year-old star is best known for her role as Leyla Harding in ITV soap Emmerdale, but has teamed up with pro skater Sylvain Longchambon as part of the latest Dancing On Ice line-up.

"To be honest, we’re all the walking wounded on this show. I suppose that’s a testament to how tough it is on the ice," said Shahidi, while revealing the details of her unique protective equipment.

Roxy Shahidi is dancing with pro skater Sylvian Longchambon on Dancing On Ice 2024. (ITV)

She added: "I got myself a pair of padded knickers so I could push myself on the ice, fall on my bum and be less scared of breaking things.

"I’ve still got quite a lot of scar tissue around the rib I dislocated and it just gets sore from time to time. My knee’s kind of hurting at the moment, but I’m managing it. My groin’s a little bit sore because of a jump."

Shahidi has been making consistent improvements throughout her time on Dancing On Ice so far, scoring 20, 24, and 26 for her three performances to date.

On Dance Week last time around, she performed a belly dance inspired routine to Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira.

Shahidi's next performance will see her and Longchambon perform a romantic routine to Your Song from Moulin Rouge as part of Musicals Week.

Last time out, Claire Sweeney was eliminated from the competition while viewers fumed at the judges comments towards comedian Lou Sanders.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV1 every Sunday at 6.20pm.

